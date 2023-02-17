Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bets

Hibernian

2pts 3-4 general

Rangers to score over 2.5 goals

1pt 6-4 Betfair, Power

Scottish football preview

Hibernian have got their act together since the turn of the year and Lee Johnson’s side look an excellent bet to see off Kilmarnock at Easter Road.

Hibs have lost only one of their last six Scottish Premiership matches. They were good winners at Motherwell, hammered Aberdeen 6-0 and were impressive when beating St Mirren 1-0 in Paisley last time out. That was only the second time that the Buddies have been beaten at home in the SPL this season and Johnson’s men were clearly the better side.

Hibs lost Ryan Porteous to Watford in the transfer window, but they have been boosted by new arrivals CJ Egan-Riley, James Jeggo and Matthew Hoppe and that trio appear to have settled well at Easter Road.

Kilmarnock have won only one of their last 13 away matches and scored just six goals in the process. Liam Donnelly, Innes Cameron and Ben Chrisene miss the trip to Easter Road, there are doubts over Ash Taylor and Jeriel Dorsett and Christian Doidge is ineligible to face his parent club. Derek McInnis’s men look to face a tough task.

Rangers have scored 13 goals in their last six away matches and they can strike again at Livingston. Livi were hammered 3-0 by Championship side Inverness in the Scottish Cup last weekend and they clearly face a team far superior to Caley Thistle on Saturday.

The Gers are a work in progress under Mick Beale but they have racked up 64 shots on goal in their last four matches and that suggests the Gers could run riot at Almondvale.

