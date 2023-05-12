Racing Post logo
Scottish football

Rangers v Celtic predictions and odds: Goals could flow at Ibrox

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Rangers v Celtic at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday

Where to watch Rangers v Celtic

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 12.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Over 2.5 goals
2pts 8-11 bet365

Rangers v Celtic odds

Rangers 9-5
Celtic 13-10
Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Rangers v Celtic predictions

Celtic’s Scottish Premiership victory parade heads to Ibrox for the final Old Firm game of the season, and while there will be no warm welcome for the Bhoys, the Glasgow sides should be hot in front of goal. 

Celtic have won 26 of their last 28 matches, while Ange Postecoglou’s men have beaten Rangers four times this season with a 2-2 home draw in January the best the Light Blues have offered in defence. 

There have been signs of promise from Rangers since Michael Beale was appointed but the Gers have conceded 12 goals in five Old Firm games this term and they have been unable to quell a potent Celtic attack. 

Rangers have conceded the first goal in all five Old Firm meetings this season and that has forced Beale’s side on the front foot. The expectant Ibrox crowd will drive the Gers to take the contest to their Glasgow rivals and that’s a dangerous game against a Celtic side who have scored 105 SPL goals this term. 

Key stat

There have been 17 goals in five Old Firm matches this season

author image
Henry HardwickeRacing Post Sport
Published on 12 May 2023Last updated 14:18, 12 May 2023
