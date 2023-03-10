Hearts v Celtic predictions and betting tips: Tynecastle braced for goals

Where to watch Hearts v Celtic

Viaplay Sports 1, 12.15pm Saturday

Best bets

Over 3.5 goals

2pts 11-10 Betfair

Cameron Devlin to be shown a card

1pt 5-4 bet365

Hearts v Celtic predictions

Celtic and Hearts clash for the second time in four days when the pair meet in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

The Bhoys ran out 3-1 winners at Parkhead on Wednesday, and while Hearts will hope that home advantage can see them turn the tables in the cup, a similar scoreline looks a likelier outcome.

Ange Postecoglou’s men have won 19 of their last 20 matches, they have scored 62 goals on that run and have hit 66 shots in their last five games. That underlines Celtic’s superiority and the Bhoys have already scored nine times in three matches against Hearts this term.

The Jambos are sweating on the fitness of key forward Lawrence Shankland, who missed the midweek clash with Celtic, and while Robbie Neilson’s side face a tough task, they may be able to contribute to a high-scoring contest.

Hearts’ combative midfielder Cammy Devlin was booked at Parkhead on Wednesday, the Aussie was sent off against Rangers earlier in the season, and in a game where possession will be at a premium for the hosts, Devlin could be in trouble once more.

Key stat

Celtic have scored 62 goals in their last 20 matches

