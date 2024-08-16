- More
Saturday's Premier League shots, assist, cards and goalscorer predictions
Free special tips, best bets and analysis for Saturday's Premier League matches
When to bet
Ipswich vs Liverpool
TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm Saturday
Everton vs Brighton
Saturday 3pm
Newcastle vs Southampton
Saturday 3pm
Best bets
Sam Morsy to be shown a card
1pt 2-1 Betfair, Paddy Power
Yankuba Minteh to register a goal or assist
2pts 9-5 bet365
Yukinari Sugawara to have a shot on target
1pt 10-3 bet365
Yukinari Sugawara to register an assist or score a goal
1pt 11-2 bet365
Player props preview
Ipswich vs Liverpool
Ipswich will be a welcome addition to the Premier League and one of the most intriguing matchups of the opening weekend will be the battle between the Tractor Boys' left-back Leif Davis and Liverpool’s right flank of Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Davis’s desire to get forward means that midfielder Sam Morsy has to cover for him more often than not and the Egyptian committed 73 fouls last season, the most in the Championship.
The veteran midfielder was also booked 14 times, the second-most of any player in the second tier, and six of those came against other teams who finished in the top nine, showing that he is likelier to be carded in bigger games.
Everton vs Brighton
Brighton have spent heavily over the summer and their record signing Yankuba Minteh could be the shrewdest buy of them all.
Newcastle were extremely reluctant to let the youngster go but had to comply with profit and sustainability rules, and that looks likely to benefit the Seagulls.
The right-winger had ten goals and five assists in 17 starts on loan at Feyenoord last season and has continued to impress in pre-season for the Seagulls, scoring three goals and registering two assists.
Against an Everton team who can struggle against pace out wide, Minteh looks set to mark his Premier League debut with either a goal or an assist.
Newcastle vs Southampton
Southampton’s move for Yuki Sugawara may well have flown under the radar but could prove another impressive piece of business.
The Japanese full-back put up eye-catching numbers in the Eredivisie for AZ over the last two seasons and in pre-season has been taking all of the set pieces for Russell Martin’s men.
Sugawara averaged 0.49 and 0.46 shots on target per 90 minutes in the last two seasons for AZ, along with racking up seven goals and 15 assists from his last 56 league starts.
Last season only seven teams conceded more goals from set pieces than Newcastle’s tally of 12 and Sugawara could have a big say in this game.
Take a flyer at two big prices on the debutant to have a shot on target and also take a chance on him registering a goal or an assist.
Premier League
Last updated
