Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
National League

Woking v Bromley predictions and odds: Cagey clash likely in eliminator

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Woking v Bromley in the National League Eliminator on Wednesday

Bromley manager Andy Woodman
Bromley manager Andy WoodmanCredit: David Price

Where to watch Woking v Bromley

BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, Wednesday 7.45pm

Best bet

Under 2.5 goals
1pt 17-20 bet365

Woking v Bromley odds

Woking 19-20
Bromley 3-1
Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Woking v Bromley predictions

Woking and Bromley face off in the second National League Eliminator tonight and a high-scoring clash looks unlikely.

The visitors finished the season with a nine-game unbeaten run to hold off the late challenge of Southend United for the final playoff spot and their reward is a short journey to Woking, who finished fourth.

Woking have won both meetings between the two this season but their head-to-heads have typically been low-scoring affairs, and three of the last four have featured no more than two goals.

The hosts have also been involved in a number of tight games in the run-in with nine of their last 13 clashes having fewer than three goals. With the stakes so high, take under 2.5 goals in this one.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Joe CaseyRacing Post Sport
Published on 2 May 2023Last updated 12:19, 2 May 2023
icon
more inNational League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inNational League