Woking v Bromley predictions and odds: Cagey clash likely in eliminator

Where to watch Woking v Bromley

BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, Wednesday 7.45pm

Best bet

Under 2.5 goals

1pt 17-20 bet365

Woking v Bromley odds

Woking 19-20

Bromley 3-1

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Woking v Bromley predictions

Woking and Bromley face off in the second National League Eliminator tonight and a high-scoring clash looks unlikely.

The visitors finished the season with a nine-game unbeaten run to hold off the late challenge of Southend United for the final playoff spot and their reward is a short journey to Woking, who finished fourth.

Woking have won both meetings between the two this season but their head-to-heads have typically been low-scoring affairs, and three of the last four have featured no more than two goals.

The hosts have also been involved in a number of tight games in the run-in with nine of their last 13 clashes having fewer than three goals. With the stakes so high, take under 2.5 goals in this one.

