Woking v Bromley predictions and odds: Cagey clash likely in eliminator
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Woking v Bromley in the National League Eliminator on Wednesday
Where to watch Woking v Bromley
BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, Wednesday 7.45pm
Best bet
Under 2.5 goals
1pt 17-20 bet365
Woking v Bromley odds
Woking 19-20
Bromley 3-1
Draw 5-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Woking v Bromley predictions
Woking and Bromley face off in the second National League Eliminator tonight and a high-scoring clash looks unlikely.
The visitors finished the season with a nine-game unbeaten run to hold off the late challenge of Southend United for the final playoff spot and their reward is a short journey to Woking, who finished fourth.
Woking have won both meetings between the two this season but their head-to-heads have typically been low-scoring affairs, and three of the last four have featured no more than two goals.
The hosts have also been involved in a number of tight games in the run-in with nine of their last 13 clashes having fewer than three goals. With the stakes so high, take under 2.5 goals in this one.
