Leicester City v Coventry City predictions and odds: Sky Blues can make life tough for the Foxes

Where to watch Leicester City v Coventry City

Sky Sports Main Event, 12pm Sunday

Best bet

Both teams to score

2pts 4-5 general

Leicester City v Coventry City odds

Leicester City 4-7

Away team 9-2

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Leicester City v Coventry City team news

Leicester City

Summer signing Conor Coady will miss Sunday's clash and the next few weeks of action due to a foot problem, but Jamie Vardy, Dennis Praet, and Wout Faes have all passed fitness tests after missing a pre-season friendly defeat to Liverpool.

Coventry City

New recruit Haji Wright is fit and available to feature after his move from Antalyaspor, but goalkeeper Ben Wilson is a doubt for the fixture at the King Power Stadium. Brad Collins is likely to deputise, while Gustavo Hamer is expected to start despite uncertainty over his future.

Leicester City v Coventry City predictions

Two teams who tasted disappointment last season meet at the King Power Stadium on Sunday as Leicester City host Coventry City.

The Foxes dropped down into the Championship after a failed campaign under Brendan Rodgers and Dean Smith, while Mark Robins' Coventry were denied a place in the Premier League by Luton in the playoff final.

Coventry's penalty shootout heartache may be a thing of the past, but the painful memories may come back to haunt them this season as they try to move on without striker Viktor Gyokeres. The Swede now dons the colours of Sporting Lisbon, and Coventry will do well to repeat last season's top-six finish in what looks set to be another competitive second tier.

While the Sky Blues may struggle this season, they should have enough nous to give Leicester problems on their return to the Championship.

Leicester will play competitively for the first time under Enzo Maresca, and while he is an attack-minded coach, his side could be exposed on the opening weekend.

Both clubs have had to deal with their fair share of change over the summer, so backing both teams to score seems the sensible play.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in nine of Leicester's last 12 competitive matches.

Probable teams

Leicester (4-3-3): Hermansen; Castagne, Vestergaard, Doyle, Ricardo; Winks, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall; McAteer, Iheanacho, Mavididi

Coventry (5-4-1): Collins; Sakamoto, Thomas, McFadzean, Latibeaudiere, DaSilva; Eccles, Sheaf, Hamer, Palmer; Simms

