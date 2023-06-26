Tuesday's European Under-21 Championship predictions and odds: Slick Spain can secure third straight success

When to bet

Kick-offs from 5pm Tuesday

Best bets

Belgium draw no bet 5pm

1pt 5-4 bet365

Spain 7.45pm

1pt 7-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

European Under-21 Championship predictions

Spain have secured their passage to the European Under-21 Championship quarter-finals with a game to spare and they can clinch top spot in Group A by defeating Ukraine in Bucharest.

La Rojita have been as impressive as anyone this summer, opening up with a 3-0 success over co-hosts Romania before easing to a 1-0 victory over Croatia.

There has been no let up from the Iberians, who won all eight fixtures in qualifying and have continued to impress with their slick, possession-based style.

Santi Denia's side have kept clean sheets in each of their last four matches and will probably fancy their chances of another shutout against the Ukrainians, who are second in Group B and also assured of a place in the final eight.

Ukraine have shown the ability to win games in different ways.

They favoured a counter-attacking approach when winning 2-0 against Croatia and were more on the front foot during Saturday's 1-0 success over Romania.

However, the Ukrainians will be faced with a step up in class against Spain and must take on the challenge without forward Vladyslav Vanat, who was sent off during injury time against Romania.

Group A is far more interesting going into the final round of matches with all four teams in with a chance of reaching the knockout rounds.

Sectional leaders Georgia have enjoyed themselves as co-hosts, taking four points from two games, and will advance if they can avoid defeat against third-placed Netherlands.

Second-placed Belgium know that a win over Portugal would be enough to reach the next round and they can secure the result they are looking for.

The Belgians threw away a two-goal lead in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Georgia, but they remain in a reasonably strong position.

Jacky Mathijssen's side are unbeaten in ten competitive games since the start of qualifying and they can take advantage of the pressure weighing down on Portugal, who followed up a shock 2-0 loss to Georgia with a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands.

