Israel Under-21 v England Under-21 predictions and odds: Young Lions can reach final

Best bet

England Under-21s to win & under 3.5 goals

1pt 19-20 Coral

Israel Under-21 v England Under-21 predictions

England's young Lions have been the best team at the European Under-21 Championship and they can beat Israel for the second time in this tournament to reach the final when they meet in Georgia.

Lee Carsley's side have made serene progress through to the semi-finals, winning all four matches without conceding a goal, and one of those successes was a 2-0 triumph against Israel in the group stage.

Bookmakers understandably rate England short-priced favourites to get the job done inside 90 minutes following the comfortable win over Israel which came via goals in either half from Anthony Gordon and Emile Smith Rowe.

Israel were limited to one shot on target and the outsiders have been efficient with their attacking play, scoring just twice to reach the last four and qualify for next year's Olympics. They were the better side against Georgia in Saturday's quarter-final but still required a penalty shootout to overcome the co-hosts with goalkeeper Daniel Peretz once again the hero, following up his two penalty saves in the group-stage draw against Germany.

Peretz has conceded only three goals at the Euros and the best bet could be to take England to win in a match featuring under 3.5 goals, something which has happened in all four of England's games in this tournament.

Burnley-bound goalkeeper James Trafford looks a class act and the fluidity of forwards Gordon and Morgan Gibbs-White should unlock the Israel defence at some stage, although the tournament-ending injury to Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey is concerning, certainly more so than the suspensions to full-backs Max Aarons and Ben Johnson. James Garner has done little wrong at right-back and Luke Thomas would be a solid deputy for Aarons on the left.

If England progress they will take on Spain or Ukraine in the final. Spain are a shade of odds-on, but it would be wrong to dismiss the chances of a Ukraine side who have already shocked France with a 3-1 win in the quarter-finals.

