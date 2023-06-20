European Under-21 Championship outright predictions and betting odds

Where to watch the European Under-21 Championship

All matches are live on UEFA.tv

Best bets

Germany

2pts 11-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Netherlands

1pt 12-1 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

France to win Group D

3pts Evs Hills

European Under-21 Championship preview

It is tight at the top of the betting for the European Under-21 Championship in Romania and Georgia as Spain, France, England and defending champions Germany are all between 9-2 and 6-1 to lift the trophy.

Lee Carsley's England look strong in midfield and attack, with Liverpool's Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones, Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey, Newcastle's Anthony Gordon and Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White in the squad but they face an early test against Group C rivals Germany.

Group A

Portugal, beaten finalists in 2021, and Belgium, with talented Lens striker Lois Openda and Milan forward Charles De Ketelaere in their ranks, are respected in Group A but the Netherlands are worth a bet in the outright market.

They reached the semi-finals two years ago and their current crop includes senior international midfielders Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich and Ajax pair Kenneth Taylor and Devyne Rensch.

Forwards Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna and Brian Bobbey of Ajax are prolific goalscorers at Under-21 level and Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville is another exciting attacking option for the Dutch.

Co-hosts Georgia look set for an early exit in a tough section.

Group B

Five-time winners Spain have a decent draw in Group B alongside Croatia, Ukraine and tournament co-hosts Romania.

Barcelona stars Gavi, Pedri and Ansu Fati have long since graduated into the senior Spain squad but 18 of the 23 players selected by Santi Denia are aged 22 or 23 so they should be one of the more experienced teams at the finals.

Spain look short enough in the outright betting but should ease through their group although Ukraine's Mykhailo Mudryk will be keen to impress after a tough start to his Chelsea career.

Group C

England's squad is packed with Premier League prospects including highly-rated Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill, Manchester City's Cole Palmer and Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe, who had an injury-disrupted club season.

England have gone out in the group stage in five of the last six European Under-21 Championships, winning just one of their six matches in 2019 and 2021, and they may have to settle for second place, ahead of Israel and the Czech Republic but behind Germany.

The Germans are worth backing to lift the trophy for the third time in four tournaments. They have an exciting attacking unit featuring Borussia Dortmund teenager Youssoufa Moukoko and Brentford's Kevin Schade, who have scored ten goals in ten U21 appearances between them.

Stuttgart defender Josha Vagnoman is another senior international while Tom Krauss and Henning Matriciani were both shortlisted for Bundesliga Rookie of the Season award.

Group D

France are narrow favourites to pip Italy in Group D and there is a lot to like about the French squad, particularly up front with prolific Ligue 1 forwards Amine Gouiri and Elye Wahi joined by Bayer Leverkusen's Amine Adli.

That goal threat should give them the edge over an Italy side featuring classy Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali and it would be a shock if either of the section's big guns were denied a place in the last eight by Norway or Switzerland.

