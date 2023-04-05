England Women v Brazil Women predictions: Lionesses can ease to Wembley triumph

Where to watch England Women v Brazil Women

ITV1, 7.45pm Thursday

Best bet

England -1 goal on handicap

2pt 10-11 general

England Women v Brazil Women odds

England 1-3

Brazil 17-2

Draw 18-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

England Women v Brazil Women predictions

England made history when they won the 2022 European Championship title at Wembley last summer and the Lionesses return to the national stadium on Thursday with another shot at silverware as they take on Brazil in the first Women's Finalissima.

The standalone encounter pits the European champions against the champions of South America with Brazil having secured an eighth Copa America last year.

But since then Brazil crumbled at the SheBelieves Cup earlier this year, losing to Canada and the USA at the event, and they should be opposed against an England team yet to lose a match under Sarina Wiegman.

Under Wiegman, England have gone on a 29-match unbeaten run, winning 25 of those contests, including a win over juggernauts the USA at Wembley in the aftermath of their European Championship success last year.

They have also kept 20 clean sheets in that run and with many of the squad eager to please Wiegman in the run-up to this year's World Cup, the Lionesses should run out comfortable winners, so back them giving up one goal on the handicap - the bet pays out if England win by two goals or more.

