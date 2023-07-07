England U21 v Spain U21 predictions and odds: Pride of Young Lions heading for a fall

Where to watch England U21 v Spain U21

Channel 4, 5pm Saturday

Best bet

Spain U21 to lift the trophy

England U21 v Spain U21 odds

England U21 33-20

Spain U21 17-10

Draw 23-10

England U21 v Spain U21 predictions

England have kept clean sheets in five successive matches to earn a place in the European Under-21 Championship final but their defensive resolve and their hearts court by broken by five-times winners Spain, who look the likelier winners at the Adjarabet Arena in Batumi.

Lee Carsley's Young Lions have been hugely impressive since setting foot in Georgia two-and-a-half weeks ago and are just one step away from being the first England Under-21's side to be crowned European champions since Dave Sexton's charges lifted the trophy in 1984.

Carsley has a couple of extra selection options with Max Aarons and Ben Johnson free from suspension and the depth of his squad was evident when a much-changed side triumphed 2-0 over reigning champions Germany in their final group-stage match.

However, England had to ride their luck when defeating Portugal 1-0 in the quarter-finals (they lost the shot count 18 to six) and their clash against Spain stands out as by far their toughest assignment of the tournament.

La Rojita opened up with a comfortable 3-0 success over co-hosts Romania and have scarcely looked back.

They are the competition's top scorers with 13 goals and approach the final full of confidence after a thumping 5-1 semi-final success over Ukraine on Wednesday.

Ukraine beat well-fancied France 3-1 in the previous round, but they had no answer to Santi Denia's side, who swept them aside with an exhibition of fluent, incisive football.

England are sure to offer greater resistance than the Ukrainians, but their run of clean sheets looks set to end.

Spain's three-pronged attack includes three-goal contributors Abel Ruiz and Sergio Gomez, who are pushing for top tournament goalscorer honours.

Both are likely to cause England problems and they can help their nation to achieve a record sixth Under-21 European Championship title.

