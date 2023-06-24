England U21 v Israel U21 predictions and odds: Forest forward can strike for England

Where to watch England U21 v Israel U21

UEFA.tv, 5pm Sunday

Best bets

Morgan Gibbs-White to be first goalscorer v Israel U21

UEFA.tv, 5pm Sunday

1pt each-way 8-1 bet365

Both teams to score in Switzerland U21 v Italy U21

UEFA.tv, 5pm Sunday

3pts 8-11 Hills

England U21 v Israel U21 predictions

England made an impressive start to their European Under-21 Championship campaign with a 2-0 victory over the Czech Republic and Lee Carsley's charges are hot favourites to follow up by beating Israel.

They cannot afford to ease up against the underdogs, however, as Israel held defending champions Germany – rated the biggest threat to England in Group C – to a 1-1 draw in their opening game on Thursday.

They needed a superb performance from goalkeeper Daniel Peretz, who saved two penalties to help his side cling on for a point despite a red card for Eden Karzev just before half-time.

Unsurprisingly, Germany dominated the contest, having 17 shots to Israel's four, and keeper Peretz can expect another busy 90 minutes against an England team packed with Premier League quality.

Czech striker Vasil Kusej put a one-on-one opportunity wide in Thursday's game but they mustered only two shots on target despite England boss Carsley's attacking team selection.

The depth of the England Under-21 talent pool was demonstrated by the fact that Carsley's late substitutes included Tottenham's Oliver Skipp, Liverpool's Harvey Elliott and Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe, whose injury-time tap-in sealed the 2-0 win.

Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey had scored the opener early in the second half but Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White looks a big price to break the deadlock on Sunday.

The forward played a key role in Forest's late-season surge to Premier League survival, scoring in April's wins over Liverpool and Brighton and in last month's 4-3 victory against Southampton.

Gibbs-White, who was on the scoresheet in England's Under-17 World Cup final win over Spain in 2017, started in an advanced role against the Czechs, alongside Newcastle's Anthony Gordon, and should get chances against an Israel side who used up plenty of energy in their draw with Germany.

There was a lively start to Group D on Thursday when France beat Italy 2-1, despite having centre-back Loic Bade sent off late in the game, and Switzerland came from behind to defeat Norway 2-1.

Swiss forward Dan Ndoye was a persistent menace to the Norway defence, scoring a terrific equaliser in the first half before Kastriot Imeri struck an excellent long-range winner after the break.

Switzerland certainly have the talent to hurt Italy although the Azzurrini, captained by Newcastle-bound midfielder Sandro Tonali, racked up 16 attempts at goal against France.

Italy will be fired up after Raoul Bellanova's injury-time header appeared to cross the line but wasn't given as a goal so backing both teams to score looks a solid bet in their clash with the Swiss.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport