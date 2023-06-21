Czech Republic Under-21 v England-21 predictions and odds: Young Lions could be held

When to bet on Czech Republic Under-21 v England Under-21

Kick-off 5pm Thursday

Best bet

England v Czech Republic draw

1pt 16-5 bet365

Czech Republic Under-21 v England Under-21 odds

Czech Republic 5-1

England 4-7

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Czech Republic Under-21 v England Under-21 predictions

England are warm favourites to overcome the Czech Republic in their European Under-21 Championship Group C opener in Batumi but they could be held to a frustrating draw.

Young Lions manager Lee Carsley has assembled an experienced squad featuring ten players with ten caps or more, but his predecessor Aidy Boothroyd oversaw a group-stage exit at the 2021 tournament and there may be an early reality check for the England team this summer.

The Czechs were in the same qualifying group as England and accumulated just three points fewer over a ten-game campaign.

They drew their opening two matches at the 2021 tournament, starting with a 1-1 against Italy, and are capable of causing a few problems for Carsley's charges.

England were 2-1 winners away to the Czechs in June 2022, but there was not much to choose between the teams and there is every chance of them sharing the spoils on the Black Sea coast.

