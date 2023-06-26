Racing Post logo
International football

Wednesday's Concacaf Gold Cup predictions and odds: Mayans can make winning start

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Wednesday's Group D matches in the Concacaf Gold Cup

Jonathan David is among the key Canadian players absent from the Concacaf Gold Cup
Jonathan David is among the key Canadian players absent from the Concacaf Gold CupCredit: Julian Finney

Where to watch Wednesday's Concacaf Gold Cup games

Canada v Guadeloupe
Viaplay Sports 2, Midnight Wednesday

Guatemala v Cuba
Viaplay Sports 1, 1.45am Wednesday

Best bet

Guatemala win to nil
1pt Evs bet365

18+begambleaware.org

Concacaf Gold Cup predictions

Guatemala have not advanced past the group stage of a Concacaf Gold Cup since 2011 but they have received a favourable draw in this year's competition and can start off with a victory over Cuba in Fort Lauderdale.

Group D looks the weakest of the four sections and will probably be dominated by Canada, who are 1-8 to make a winning start when facing Guadeloupe in Toronto.

However, Guatemala are the section's second seeds and have performed reasonably well in their final two warm-up matches, winning 1-0 against Costa Rica and losing 1-0 to Venezuela.

The Mayans fell at the first hurdle in 2022 World Cup qualifying despite posting three wins from four games, including a 1-0 success at home to Cuba.

Guatemala demonstrated their defensive strength in World Cup qualifying by keeping four successive clean sheets and they can achieve another shutout against Cuba, who haven't scored in their last four Concacaf Gold Cup matches.

Canada's match against Guadeloupe promises to be one-sided and John Herdman's side are expected to take maximum points.

Herdman has omitted key quartet Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin and Tajon Buchanan from the 23-man Canada squad, but his team should be too strong for their Caribbean opponents, who lost all three games at the 2021 tournament.

Champions League qualifying kicks off this week with a preliminary-round competition featuring Atletic Club d'Escaldes, Buducnost Podgorica, Tre Penne and Briedablik - champions of Andorra, Montenegro, San Marino and Iceland.

The tournament, which takes place in Iceland, features semi-finals between Atletic Club d'Escaldes and Buducnost Podgorica and Tre Penne and Briedablik.

Whoever wins will go head-to-head on Saturday and the last team standing earns the right to face Shamrock Rovers in the first qualifying round.

Dan ChildsRacing Post Sport
Published on 26 June 2023
