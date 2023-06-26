Wednesday's Concacaf Gold Cup predictions and odds: Mayans can make winning start

Where to watch Wednesday's Concacaf Gold Cup games

Guatemala have not advanced past the group stage of a Concacaf Gold Cup since 2011 but they have received a favourable draw in this year's competition and can start off with a victory over Cuba in Fort Lauderdale.

Group D looks the weakest of the four sections and will probably be dominated by Canada, who are 1-8 to make a winning start when facing Guadeloupe in Toronto.

However, Guatemala are the section's second seeds and have performed reasonably well in their final two warm-up matches, winning 1-0 against Costa Rica and losing 1-0 to Venezuela.

The Mayans fell at the first hurdle in 2022 World Cup qualifying despite posting three wins from four games, including a 1-0 success at home to Cuba.

Guatemala demonstrated their defensive strength in World Cup qualifying by keeping four successive clean sheets and they can achieve another shutout against Cuba, who haven't scored in their last four Concacaf Gold Cup matches.

Canada's match against Guadeloupe promises to be one-sided and John Herdman's side are expected to take maximum points.

Herdman has omitted key quartet Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin and Tajon Buchanan from the 23-man Canada squad, but his team should be too strong for their Caribbean opponents, who lost all three games at the 2021 tournament.

