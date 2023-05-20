Halifax v Gateshead: expect a cagey affair in FA Trophy final
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Halifax v Gateshead in the FA Trophy final on Sunday
Where to watch Halifax v Gateshead
BT Sport 1, 4.15pm Sunday
Best bet
Draw & under 2.5 goals
1pt 3-1 bet365
Halifax v Gateshead odds
Halifax 13-8
Gateshead 6-4
Draw 2-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Halifax v Gateshead predictions
It’s non-league finals Day at Wembley as Halifax and Gateshead go into battle for the FA Trophy, and there could be value in backing a cagey affair.
For starters, it should be noted that this will be these teams’ first competitive game since the season ended more than three weeks ago, and with plenty on the line a conservative approach from both teams can be expected in the early going.
In addition, the teams finished just two points apart in the National League standings with similarly impressive strong ends to the season. Halifax have lost just one of their last 15 games in all competitions, while Gateshead lost twice in that same span.
Both have proved hard to beat and they contested a 0-0 draw in March. A similar result here after 90 minutes would not be a surprise.
Prior to that game, the FA Vase final takes place at 12.15pm as reigning champions Newport Pagnell look to retain their crown against Ascot United.
Key stat
Just three of Halifax’s last 14 games have produced more than three goals
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport