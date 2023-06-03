Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Football tips

Football accumulator tips for Sunday June 4: Barca can sign off in style in 13-1 acca

James Milton's football fourfold pays out at just under 13-1 with bet365

Sunday is the final day of the season in La Liga and Serie A and there are relegation and European qualification issues to be decided in Spain and Italy.

Racing Post football tipster James Milton has picked out two teams worth backing in La Liga and another two selections from Serie A, producing a fourfold which pays just under 13-1.

All bets must be placed by 5.30pm on Sunday.

Sunday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:

Real Sociedad to beat Sevilla

Barcelona to beat Celta Vigo

Milan to beat Verona

Juventus to beat Udinese

Click to add James Milton's football accumulator to your betslip with bet365, the fourfold pays just under 13-1

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Real Sociedad v Sevilla

Sevilla won Wednesday's Europa League final against Roma on penalties after a gruelling 120 minutes so they can be opposed on their trip to fourth-placed Real Sociedad, who have won five of their last six home matches.

Celta Vigo v Barcelona

Celta Vigo have been dragged into La Liga's relegation scrap by a run of seven defeats in nine games and Barcelona, despite easing off after securing the title, look a big price to win in Vigo.

Milan v Verona

Relegation-threatened Verona have not won any of their last 30 matches against Milan at San Siro and the Rossoneri, who thumped Sampdoria 5-1 in their last Serie A home game, can finish the season in style.

Udinese v Juventus

Udinese's only wins in their last ten Serie A fixtures came against relegated Cremonese and Sampdoria so Juventus should be backed to pick up a final-day victory.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
James MiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 3 June 2023Last updated 15:46, 3 June 2023
icon
more inFootball tips
more inFootball tips