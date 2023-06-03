Football accumulator tips for Sunday June 4: Barca can sign off in style in 13-1 acca

Sunday is the final day of the season in La Liga and Serie A and there are relegation and European qualification issues to be decided in Spain and Italy.

Racing Post football tipster James Milton has picked out two teams worth backing in La Liga and another two selections from Serie A, producing a fourfold which pays just under 13-1.

All bets must be placed by 5.30pm on Sunday.

Sunday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:

Real Sociedad to beat Sevilla

Barcelona to beat Celta Vigo

Milan to beat Verona

Juventus to beat Udinese

Real Sociedad v Sevilla

Sevilla won Wednesday's Europa League final against Roma on penalties after a gruelling 120 minutes so they can be opposed on their trip to fourth-placed Real Sociedad, who have won five of their last six home matches.

Celta Vigo v Barcelona

Celta Vigo have been dragged into La Liga's relegation scrap by a run of seven defeats in nine games and Barcelona, despite easing off after securing the title, look a big price to win in Vigo.

Milan v Verona

Relegation-threatened Verona have not won any of their last 30 matches against Milan at San Siro and the Rossoneri, who thumped Sampdoria 5-1 in their last Serie A home game, can finish the season in style.

Udinese v Juventus

Udinese's only wins in their last ten Serie A fixtures came against relegated Cremonese and Sampdoria so Juventus should be backed to pick up a final-day victory.

