Football accumulator tips for Saturday May 11th: Back our 17-2 acca plus get £50 in bonuses with Betfred

The final Saturday of the Premier League season features eight fixtures, including Crystal Palace's trip to Wolves and Luton's vital fixture at West Ham. Our Saturday fourfold pays out at 17-2 with Betfred.



Not got a Betfred account? New customers can click here to get £50 in bonuses when they place a £10 bet with Betfred.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Newcastle to beat Brighton

Tottenham to beat Burnley

West Ham to beat Luton

Crystal Palace to beat Wolves

Newcastle v Brighton

Newcastle have climbed into the top six after four victories in five games and their resurgence can continue with a victory over mid-table Brighton at St James' Park. The Magpies have got their hearts set on European football and should be too strong for the Seagulls.

Tottenham v Burnley

Tottenham need a response after four straight defeats and they should be too strong for Burnley, who will be relegated if they fail to win. Spurs have generally been reliable at home to the weaker teams in the division and this is an easier clash than their recent losses against Newcastle, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are one of the league's form teams and they can climb at least one more position by defeating Wolves at Molineux. The Eagles soared in Monday's 4-0 demolition of Manchester United and their silky attackers could be too hot for Wanderers.

West Ham v Luton

David Moyes will be looking for another job this summer but he has had some good times in the West Ham hotseat and can steer his charges to a home win over Luton, who could be relegated this weekend. The Hatters have lost 11 of their last 15 matches and another defeat is on the cards in Moyes's home farewell.

Grab £50 in Betfred bonuses, including £40 in free bets, when you bet on the Racing Post football acca

We’ve already mentioned that Betfred are offering £40 in free bets and up to £50 in total bonuses when you bet on football.

Here is how you can claim this £50 Betfred bonuses offer when you place a qualifying bet on the Racing Post football acca.

Head over to Betfred through this link to sign up using code WELCOME50

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying sports bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

You will receive £50 in bonuses within ten hours of your qualifying bet being settled

Betfred betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfred betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £40 in free sports bets and £10 in free spins. T&Cs apply, including the following:

New UK customers.

Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code ' WELCOME50 '

Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within seven days of registering

Get £50 in bonuses within ten hours of bet settlement

Free bets will consist of £20 to use on in-play markets, £20 on accumulators (4+ selections) and £10 in free spins (50 x £0.20) to use on Fishin’ Frenzy at Betfred Games.

Bonuses expire seven days after issue

Minimum odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply

Visit Betfred for further T&Cs

Betfred 18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.