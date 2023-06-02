Football accumulator tips for Saturday June 3: Eagles can help land 11-1 fourfold

The FA Cup final takes centre stage on Saturday as Manchester City look to complete the second part of a potential treble at the expense of rivals Manchester United.

The Wembley showpiece is just one of four finals taking place on Saturday with the Scottish Cup, German Cup, and Women's Champions League's deciders also taking place, alongside the final round of matches in Ligue 1.

Racing Post Sport's Chris Rivers has cherry-picked the best bets from the day's action to put together a fourfold that pays over 11-1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Saturday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Chris Rivers has picked:

Man City to beat Man Utd

RB Leipzig to beat Eintracht Frankfurt

Lens to beat Auxerre

Lazio to beat Empoli

Click to add Chris Rivers's football accumulator to your betslip with bet365, the fourfold pays 11-1

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Manchester City v Manchester United

Manchester United will be desperate to stop Manchester City from matching their treble-winning achievement but are likely to come up short in the FA Cup final with the Citizens having raised their game in the second half of the season, winning 18 of their last 22 outings.

RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt

RB Leipzig have enjoyed a storming end to the season, winning nine of their last ten games, and can pick up the DFB Pokal by overcoming Frankfurt, who tend to struggle when playing away from home.

Auxerre v Lens

A six-game winless run has left Auxerre in danger of relegation and they are unlikely to pick up the win they need to guarantee safety against an in-form Lens side who have won their last six games.

Empoli v Lazio

Only champions Napoli have picked up more points away from home in Serie A than Lazio this season and the second-placed Eagles can finish off an excellent campaign by beating an Empoli side with nothing to play for.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport