Football accumulator tips for Friday June 7: Back our 6-1 acca plus get £40 in Betfair free bets

Friday will see England and Scotland playing their final matches before Euro 2024. Plenty of other European nations will be involved in friendlies throughout the day while there is competitive action coming from Africa as teams battle it out for a place at the 2026 World Cup. Our Friday fourfold pays out at 6-1 with Betfair.



Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Romania to beat Liechtenstein to nil

Both teams to score in Scotland vs Finland

Ukraine or draw double chance vs Poland

Ivory Coast-Ivory Coast double result vs Gabon

Romania vs Liechtenstein

Romania were one of the best sides in Euro 2024 qualifying, going unbeaten through ten games to top their section. They conceded just five times in those matches, highlighting their solidity at the back, and Edi Iordanescu’s men should have no issues in keeping a clean sheet against minnows Liechtenstein, who have scored just once in their last eight games.

Scotland vs Finland

There are places to fight for in the Scottish team ahead of Euro 2024, especially up front where Che Adams and Lawrence Shankland will battle it out to lead the line. With both looking to impress, goals could be the cards for the Tartan Army against Finland, who themselves should add to the spectacle having netted twice against a strong Portugal side on Tuesday.

Poland vs Ukraine

Ukraine held their own against a strong Germany side on Monday, holding the Euro 2024 hosts to a 0-0 draw in Nuremberg, and can continue building confidence ahead of the finals by avoiding defeat against Poland, who endured a difficult qualifying campaign, picking up just 11 of an available 24 points in a mediocre section.

Ivory Coast vs Gabon

Ivory Coast made a perfect start to their World Cup qualifying campaign prior to their triumphant Africa Cup of Nations journey, scoring 11 goals and conceding none to make it two wins from two in November. Gabon are also on six points, but they stumbled past weak Kenya and Burundi sides to achieve that tally, suggesting they should be dominated by the Elephants, who beat Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay in their last match.

