International friendlies predictions, betting odds and tips: Spain may settle for low-scoring success

Where to watch Spain v Northern Ireland

Premier Sports 2, 8.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Spain to beat Northern Ireland & under 3.5 goals

1pt 5-4 general

Norway draw no bet vs Denmark

1pt 5-4 general

Colombia draw no bet vs USA

1pt 20-23 BoyleSports

International friendlies predictions

Little more than a decade ago Spain ruled the roost, winning back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012 either side of their World Cup success in 2010.

This time they are going under the radar in the build-up to Euro 2024 and they have been drawn in a tough group alongside Croatia, Italy and Albania.

But they have been happy to avoid high-level opposition in the warm-up games and while a final friendly against Northern Ireland should not pose any great challenge, it may not see them hit top gear either.

Spain cruised to a 5-0 success at home to Andorra on Wednesday and head coach Luis de la Fuente is expected to select a stronger side to face Northern Ireland with first-choice keeper Unai Simon and influential outfield players Dani Carvahal, Rodri and Mikel Oyarzabal in line for recalls.

Oyarzabal helped himself to a hat-trick as a second-half substitute against Andorra but he is unlikely to get as many sights of goal against Northern Ireland, who have been making steady progress in their second spell under Michael O'Neill.

The Green & Whites have gone three games unbeaten for the first time in over two years and were impressive 1-0 winners away to Scotland in March.

Some solid defending underpinned the success at Hampden Park and if they can keep up those standards, they can ensure a respectable outcome against Spain, who may have to settle for a low-scoring victory.

Norway cruised to a 3-0 success at home to Kosovo on Wednesday with the help of an Erling Haaland hat-trick, and they can follow up by defeating Denmark at Brondby Stadium.

The Danes kicked off their Euro 2024 warm-up schedule with a 2-1 success at home to Sweden but they could be denied a swift Scandinavian double by Norway, who look overpriced on the draw-no-bet market.

The 2024 Copa America starts this month and participants USA and Colombia continue their preparations when they face off in a friendly in Maryland.

USA lost 1-0 at home to Slovenia in a January friendly and may come up short against ultra-consistent Colombia, who are unbeaten in 21 matches.

