Get a £40 Euro 2024 free bet on Spain to win (currently at 8-1 odds) + key stats & squad details

There are plenty of teams who will head to the 2024 Euros thinking they can leave Germany with the trophy and Spain definitely have the pedigree to ensure they have a great shout of grabbing glory.

La Roja's golden era included victories in 2008 and 2012 and the new generation will feel they can be a match for anyone at Euro 2024 where all the best national teams on the continent will assemble for one of the biggest prizes in international football.

Luis de la Fuente has a talent-packed squad to head into battle with and they will not even fear the fact that they have to negotiate a tough group. The time could be right for a squad who have generally developed through the age groups alongside their manager.

Spain have been a massive force in European football in the last 20 years and Euro 2024 looks like another great opportunity for them to prove that they are still right at the top of their game, so they are worth backing at 8/1 with the extra benefit provided by this great offer for new customers.

Unpacking Spain's Euro 2024 winning odds: what makes them a top pick?

At 8-1 to win the Euros for the third time since 2008, Spain will generate plenty of interest in the outright market as they look to be crowned champions at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 14.

And it is not just their pedigree that makes them a great bet. They won the World Cup in 2010 and the Euros again in 2012, but they are also the reigning champions of the Uefa Nations League, so despite the years that have gone by since they were undoubtedly the strongest nation in world football, this new generation of players know just what it is like to claim a trophy success.

Some may be worried by the teams they meet in Group B, but a top-two spot would give them an excellent chance of reaching the quarter-finals, so it could be that things work out for them in the end.

La Roja face reigning champions Italy, but the Azzurri will not contain much of the experience that held their squad together when they beat England on penalties to win the trophy three years ago, so it would not be a surprise if Spain can see them off.

World Cup semi-finalists Croatia are also in the section but time is catching up with some of their star players and this could be one tournament too far, while Albania are the unfortunate team to have been cast among this pool of heavyweights.

So there is a strong chance Spain will get through the group stage and then the tournament could really open up for them.

Winning the section would give them the opportunity of facing one of the four best third-placed finishers, while a runners-up spot would mean they face the team who finish second in Group A.

Hosts Germany are big favourites to win that section and Spain would be highly fancied to win their round-of-16 tie if they were to face one of Hungary, Scotland or Switzerland.

Bigger tests could await in the form of France, Germany or England, but the momentum the Spaniards gained from their first four matches would certainly stand them in good stead.

Spain's biggest rivals after the group stage

France - currently @4-1 odds to win with Sky Bet

France came within a penalty shootout of beating Argentina to win the 2022 World Cup and they will have plenty of supporters in the betting market to come out on top in Germany. Star player Kylian Mbappe is likely to be at the top of his game after leaving French champions Paris Saint-Germain, while manager Didier Deschamps will demand his team are fully focused after the disappointment of their last-16 penalties exit to Switzerland after they threw away a 3-1 lead. Expect Les Bleus to be tough opponents.

Germany - currently @9-2 odds to win with Sky Bet

Host nations usually have strong claims to win the Euros and that is certainly the case with Germany this year as they look to recover from a series of disappointing recent performances. Their group exit at the last World Cup was one in a line of failures lately, but the squad looks strong under impressive coach Julian Nagelsmann and they will have huge motivation to win the tournament that will mark star midfielder Toni Kroos's retirement.

England - currently @3-1 odds to win with Sky Bet

England came within a hair's breadth of winning their first tournament since the 1966 World Cup at Euro 2020 and manager Gareth Southgate arguably has a stronger squad at his disposal this time. Jude Bellingham has developed into one of the best midfielders in the world in his first season at Real Madrid and Harry Kane has been scoring goals for fun for Bayern Munich following his move from Tottenham. The Three Lions have an excellent chance of glory.

Spain - key stats & squad details ahead of the Euros

Spain are likely to draw on their traditional possession style to force their way through the tournament and there has been a lot to like about their progress since the World Cup, when they were knocked out on penalties by Morocco in the last 16.

They have one of the world's best defensive midfielders in the world in Manchester City's Rodri and here is exciting youth in wide areas with much expected of Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, despite the fact he is just 16 years old.

The talent is certainly there and recent competitive results suggest they are peaking at the right time.

They lost their second qualification game in Scotland 2-0, which set a few alarm bells ringing, but they qualified with two games to spare, having won their other seven group games.

They have scored 22 goals in their last six competitive games with no fewer than 12 different players getting on the scoresheet in the qualification campaign.

