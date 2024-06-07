Euro 2024 betting offer: bet £50 and get £50 in free bets with Matchbook

With the Euros now upon us, Matchbook have released a fantastic bonus offer - £50 in free bets available to all new customers .

This offer is exclusive to new account holders who follow the links in this article and register their new account with Matchbook.

Matchbook Euro 2024 offer: bet £50 and get £50 in free bets

Get in on the action of the 2024 Euros with Matchbook’s generous £50 free betting offer .

When you sign up with Matchbook and place your initial bet, the Euro 2024 welcome offer boosts your betting potential by giving you £50 in free bets when you place £50 in bets. This offer allows you to explore various betting markets across Euro 2024 with no additional financial risk, enhancing your overall betting experience. Use the bonus code GET50 during sign-up , place and settle £50 in bets on Matchbook Exchange across at least four events with minimum odds of 2.0 before June 12th, 2024, and enjoy free bets on different Euro 2024 markets.

Matchbook is celebrated for its peer-to-peer betting exchange, designed for bettors who seek more value and better odds. With low commissions and deep liquidity, Matchbook ensures you retain a higher percentage of your winnings and have a greater chance of having your bets matched. The platform’s user-friendly interface and exceptional customer support further enhance your betting experience. This welcome offer is an excellent opportunity to engage with Euro 2024 betting while maximizing value and exploring a range of exciting markets.

Steps on how to claim your Matchbook Euro 2024 betting offer

Signing up with Matchbook is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Matchbook and grab your £50 Euro 2024 free bet to place on any of the matches in Germany in June.

Sign up to Matchbook through this link Click the 'Join Matchbook' button on their homepage Create your username and password Place and settle £50 in bets on Matchbook Exchange markets, across a minimum of 4 events and minimum odds of 2.0, before June 12th, 2024. Once your bet settles, you will be rewarded with £50 in free bets in the following format: 3x £10 Free Bets on Euro 2024 (Any Fixture) 1x £10 Free Bet on the Euro 2024 Outright Winner Market 1x £10 Free Bet on the Euro 2024 Top Goalscorer Market

Matchbook Euro 2024 betting sign-up offer: terms & conditions

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the sign-up promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how this racing event betting offer works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.

Bet £50 & Get £50 in Free Bets for Euro 2024

New Customers Only.

Sign up using Bonus Code: GET50.

To qualify for free bets, the new user must place and settle £50 on Matchbook Exchange markets only.

The user must bet on at least 4 different events to qualify.

T's and C's Apply .

Gamble Aware. 18+

Euro 2024 schedule for week 1: where to spend your Matchbook Euro 2024 free bets

With Matchbook offering a total of £50 in Euro 2024 free bets, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on ahead of the opening week. Here's the full schedule for matchday 1:

Friday 14 June

Germany vs Scotland (ITV – Allianz Arena, Munich, 8pm)

Saturday 15 June

Hungary vs Switzerland (ITV – RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, 2pm)

Spain vs Croatia (ITV – Olympiastadion, Berlin, 5pm)

Italy vs Albania (BBC – Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, 8pm)

Sunday 16 June

Poland vs Netherlands (BBC – Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, 2pm)

Slovenia vs Denmark (ITV – MHPArena, Stuttgart, 5pm)

Serbia vs England (BBC – Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, 8pm)

Monday 17 June

Romania vs Ukraine (BBC – Allianz Arena, Munich, 2pm)

Belgium vs Slovakia (ITV – Waldstadion, Frankfurt, 5pm)

Austria vs France (ITV – Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf, 8pm)

Tuesday 18 June

Turkey vs Georgia (BBC – Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, 5pm)

Portugal vs Czech Republic (BBC – Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, 8pm)

Why bet on the 2024 Euros with Matchbook?

Matchbook Market-Leading Odds: For Euro 2024, Matchbook offers some of the best odds available through its peer-to-peer betting exchange model. Unlike traditional bookmakers, Matchbook allows users to set their own odds, often resulting in better prices for bettors. This ensures excellent value with every bet placed, particularly for key matches and events during Euro 2024.

Low Commissions: Matchbook's low commission rates mean you keep more of your winnings. With a focus on returning maximum value to bettors, the platform's commission structure is highly competitive, making it an ideal choice for those seeking cost-effective betting offers during the Euros.

Deep Liquidity: One of Matchbook’s standout features is its deep liquidity. This ensures that your bets are more likely to be matched, reducing the volatility of odds. For bettors, this means a smoother experience with fewer price swings and more stable betting markets, especially useful for Euro 2024 free bets.

Comprehensive Promotions and Specials: Matchbook offers a variety of Euro 2024 free bets, sign-up offers, and other football betting bonuses that enhance the betting experience. These promotions can include welcome bonuses, free bets, and enhanced odds on specific events. By regularly checking the promotions section, bettors can maximize their returns and enjoy added value on their wagers during the Euro 2024 tournament.

Helpful Customer Support: Matchbook is renowned for its excellent customer service. As the UK's most trusted betting exchange on Trustpilot, Matchbook’s support team is highly responsive and helpful, ensuring any issues or queries are quickly resolved. This level of support adds an extra layer of reliability and trust for users, making it easier to enjoy football free bets and other betting offers with confidence.

Betting on Euro 2024 with Matchbook not only gives you access to competitive odds and low commissions but also provides a user-friendly platform and excellent customer support. Take advantage of the Euro free bets and other betting offers to enhance your betting experience during the Euros.

To discover more Euro 2024 betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.



