Sheffield United v Blackburn predictions: Back lively underdogs Rovers for another away win in the cup
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Sheffield United v Blackburn in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday
Where to watch Sheffield United v Blackburn
ITV1, midday Sunday
Best bet
Blackburn
1pt 19-4 bet365
Sheffield United v Blackburn odds
Sheffield United 7-10
Blackburn 19-4
Draw 3-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Sheffield United v Blackburn team news
Sheffield United
George Baldock is a doubt. Enda Stevens and Ben Osborn are sidelined along with long-term injury absentees Rhian Brewster, Jack O'Connell and Rhys Norrington-Davies.
Blackburn
Sorba Thomas is cup-tied and Rovers are missing the injured Scott Wharton, Daniel Ayala, Bradley Dack, Clinton Mola, Adam Wharton, Jack Vale and first-choice goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.
Sheffield United v Blackburn predictions
Blackburn have lost ten of their 19 away matches in the Championship this season but they have had no such problems on the road in the FA Cup and Rovers look a big price to upset second-tier rivals Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in the quarter-finals.
Jon Dahl Tomasson's men claimed a 1-0 victory at Norwich in the third round and beat Birmingham by the same scoreline after extra-time in round four before a 2-1 win at Premier League Leicester in the last 16.
Rovers have a lengthy injury list, with first-choice goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski among the absentees, but they should line up with the same defensive unit who started at Leicester and they have boosted their promotion chances with five wins in their last six league games.
One of those victories was a 1-0 success against Sheffield United at Ewood Park and, while the Blades remain on track for automatic promotion to the Premier League, their form has dipped recently.
Paul Heckingbottom's side have lost four of their last seven in the league, scoring only four goals in their last five, and they needed two injury-time goals to see off National League Wrexham in a dramatic fourth-round replay at Bramall Lane.
Iliman Ndiaye's 79th-minute strike gave them an excellent 1-0 win over Tottenham in round five but that was the Blades' only shot on target against Spurs and Blackburn, who have scored seven goals in their last three away matches, have a puncher's chance of winning in 90 minutes at big odds.
Key stat
Sheffield United have lost four of their last seven matches in the Championship.
Probable teams
Sheffield United (3-5-2): Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson; Bogle, Berge, Norwood, McAtee, Lowe; Ndiaye, McBurnie
Subs: Doyle, Jebbison, Basham, Fleck, Baldock, Sharp, Clark
Blackburn (4-2-3-1): Pears; Rankin-Costello, Hyam, Carter, Pickering; Travis, Morton; Dolan, Szmodics, Brereton Diaz; Gallagher
Subs: Brittain, Hedges, Garrett, Phillips, Edun, Buckley, Harlock
Inside info
Sheffield United
Penalty taker Oliver Norwood
Assist ace Iliman Ndiaye
Set-piece aerial threat John Egan
Card magnet Oliver Norwood
Blackburn
Penalty taker Ben Brereton Diaz
Assist ace Tyrhys Dolan
Set-piece aerial threat Sam Gallagher
Card magnet Lewis Travis
