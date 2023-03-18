Sheffield United v Blackburn predictions: Back lively underdogs Rovers for another away win in the cup

Where to watch Sheffield United v Blackburn

ITV1, midday Sunday

Best bet

Blackburn

1pt 19-4 bet365

Sheffield United v Blackburn odds

Sheffield United 7-10

Blackburn 19-4

Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Sheffield United v Blackburn team news

Sheffield United

George Baldock is a doubt. Enda Stevens and Ben Osborn are sidelined along with long-term injury absentees Rhian Brewster, Jack O'Connell and Rhys Norrington-Davies.

Blackburn

Sorba Thomas is cup-tied and Rovers are missing the injured Scott Wharton, Daniel Ayala, Bradley Dack, Clinton Mola, Adam Wharton, Jack Vale and first-choice goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

Sheffield United v Blackburn predictions

Blackburn have lost ten of their 19 away matches in the Championship this season but they have had no such problems on the road in the FA Cup and Rovers look a big price to upset second-tier rivals Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in the quarter-finals.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's men claimed a 1-0 victory at Norwich in the third round and beat Birmingham by the same scoreline after extra-time in round four before a 2-1 win at Premier League Leicester in the last 16.

Rovers have a lengthy injury list, with first-choice goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski among the absentees, but they should line up with the same defensive unit who started at Leicester and they have boosted their promotion chances with five wins in their last six league games.

One of those victories was a 1-0 success against Sheffield United at Ewood Park and, while the Blades remain on track for automatic promotion to the Premier League, their form has dipped recently.

Paul Heckingbottom's side have lost four of their last seven in the league, scoring only four goals in their last five, and they needed two injury-time goals to see off National League Wrexham in a dramatic fourth-round replay at Bramall Lane.

Iliman Ndiaye's 79th-minute strike gave them an excellent 1-0 win over Tottenham in round five but that was the Blades' only shot on target against Spurs and Blackburn, who have scored seven goals in their last three away matches, have a puncher's chance of winning in 90 minutes at big odds.

Key stat

Sheffield United have lost four of their last seven matches in the Championship.

Probable teams

Sheffield United (3-5-2): Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson; Bogle, Berge, Norwood, McAtee, Lowe; Ndiaye, McBurnie

Subs: Doyle, Jebbison, Basham, Fleck, Baldock, Sharp, Clark

Blackburn (4-2-3-1): Pears; Rankin-Costello, Hyam, Carter, Pickering; Travis, Morton; Dolan, Szmodics, Brereton Diaz; Gallagher

Subs: Brittain, Hedges, Garrett, Phillips, Edun, Buckley, Harlock

Inside info

Sheffield United

Penalty taker Oliver Norwood

Assist ace Iliman Ndiaye

Set-piece aerial threat John Egan

Card magnet Oliver Norwood

Blackburn

Penalty taker Ben Brereton Diaz

Assist ace Tyrhys Dolan

Set-piece aerial threat Sam Gallagher

Card magnet Lewis Travis

