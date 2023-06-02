Manchester City v Manchester United FA Cup final predictions and odds: Treble-chasing Citizens can stand firm at Wembley

Where to watch the FA Cup final

BBC One & ITV, 3pm Saturday

Best bet

Manchester City to win & under 3.5 goals

2pts 7-5 Coral

FA Cup final betting odds

To lift the trophy

Manchester City 2-7

Manchester United 3-1

90 minutes

Manchester City 8-15

Manchester United 5-1

Draw 15-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

FA Cup final team news

Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Manuel Akanji and Ruben Dias face fitness tests after missing City's final Premier League fixture at Brentford.

Manchester United

Anthony Martial (hamstring) has joined Lisandro Martinez, Marcel Sabitzer, Donny van de Beek and Tom Heaton on the sidelines. Antony is a major doubt with an ankle problem.

FA Cup final predictions

This season's three EFL playoff finals at Wembley were settled by two penalty shootouts and a 123rd-minute winner but bookmakers expect a more one-sided contest in Saturday's all-Manchester FA Cup final.

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League, lifted the EFL Cup in February, and beat Manchester City 2-1 in their most recent derby clash at Old Trafford in January.

However, treble-chasing City are such formidable opponents that United are around 5-1 underdogs to win in 90 minutes and 3-1 to complete a domestic cup double in Erik ten Hag's first season in England.

The Red Devils produced a clinical performance against Newcastle in the EFL Cup final, winning 2-0 thanks to first-half goals from two of their most important players, Casemiro and Marcus Rashford.

On their return to Wembley, though, United may find themselves on the wrong end of a similar display from City, who are worth backing to win a final featuring under 3.5 goals in 90 minutes.

United fans would love to see their side end the Citizens' hopes of matching Sir Alex Ferguson's legendary 1999 treble. But City, having wrapped up the league title with three games to spare after Arsenal faltered on the run-in, have had a breather before their showdowns with United at Wembley and Inter in the Champions League final in Istanbul, and should claim the second leg of the treble on Saturday.

Ten Hag's first experience of a Manchester derby was October's bruising 6-3 defeat at the Etihad Stadium, where City led 4-0 at half-time and Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scored hat-tricks.

With the Champions League final just a week away, City boss Pep Guardiola will be happy with a more modest, controlled victory at Wembley and his side have defended superbly during the second half of the season.

They have kept clean sheets in all five of their FA Cup ties, beating Chelsea, Arsenal, Bristol City, Burnley and Sheffield United, and should be confident of standing firm against a United attack missing the injured Anthony Martial.

City have also conceded just three goals in six Champions League knockout ties against RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid – one of them a penalty and another a brilliant strike from distance by Real's Vinicius Junior – so they know how to stifle top-class forwards.

Both Manchester clubs have been far more effective at home than on the road this season so a neutral venue may not bring the best out of them. City have drawn their last five away games in Europe, two 0-0 and three 1-1, while United took just one point from eight away games against the rest of the Premier League's top nine.

The Red Devils needed penalties to edge past Brighton after a goalless 120 minutes in the FA Cup semi-finals and they may struggle to turn on the style against their in-form neighbours in the final.

Key stat

Manchester City have won all five of this season's FA Cup ties to nil.

Probable teams

Manchester City (3-4-2-1): Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake; Silva, Stones, Rodri, Grealish; Gundogan, De Bruyne; Haaland

Subs: Foden, Mahrez, Walker, Phillips, Laporte, Alvarez, Palmer

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Sancho, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford

Subs: Maguire, Fred, McTominay, Weghorst, Malacia, Dalot, Pellistri

Inside info

Manchester City

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne

Set-piece aerial threat Erling Haaland

Card magnet Bernardo Silva

Manchester United

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Raphael Varane

Card magnet Luke Shaw

