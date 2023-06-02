Where to watch the FA Cup final

BBC One & ITV, 3pm Saturday

Best bets

Luke Shaw to be first player shown a card

1pt 17-2 bet365

Aaron Wan-Bissaka to make over 2.5 tackles

3pts Evs bet365

Casemiro to have a shot on target

1pt 13-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Manchester City to win 2-0

1pt 7-1 general

FA Cup final specials preview

Manchester United had just 29 per cent of possession in January's Premier League win over Manchester City at Old Trafford and the Red Devils' defenders can expect another busy shift in Saturday's FA Cup final.

Luke Shaw missed United's final league fixture against Fulham but should be fit to start against treble-chasing City.

Shaw may well complete his own, less illustrious, treble as he was booked at Wembley in this season's EFL Cup final against Newcastle and the FA Cup semi-final against Brighton.

He has been cautioned in seven of his last 14 appearances for club and country, including England's Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy in Naples, where he was sent off for a second yellow, so he merits a bet to be the first player booked.

Shaw's fellow full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been involved in excellent duels with some of the Premier League's most dangerous left-wingers and he is worth backing to make at least three tackles.

In the home league meeting with City, Wan-Bissaka was up against Phil Foden for an hour and Jack Grealish for the last third of the game and made four tackles.

He racked up four tackles in the away league games against Arsenal, when Gabriel Martinelli was his direct opponent, and former club Crystal Palace, who had Wilfried Zaha attacking down the left flank.

And Wan-Bissaka kept Brighton's flying winger Kaoru Mitoma quiet in the cup semi-final before making three tackles when the pair met again in last month's league game at the Amex Stadium.

Casemiro will have a crucial role to play in front of the United back four but the Brazilian had a productive end to the league campaign, opening the scoring with early goals against Bournemouth and Chelsea and having three shots, one of them on target, against Fulham on the final day.

He headed in Shaw's free-kick to open the scoring in the EFL Cup final, notched twice in the FA Cup fourth-round win over Reading, and had a shot on target as a late substitute in October's 6-3 defeat to City at the Etihad Stadium.

A threat from set-pieces, Casemiro also enjoys the odd long-range effort and he is a decent price to have a shot on target at Wembley.

The last three Manchester derbies have produced 17 goals but the previous six all ended with under 2.5 goals and a 2-0 City win looks the best correct-score arrow.

If they take charge early on then Pep Guardiola's thoughts will inevitably turn to conserving energy for the Champions League final and second-half substitutions could take the sting out of City's attacking unit.

