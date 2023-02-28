Burnley v Fleetwood predictions: Classy Clarets can cut loose after the break

Where to watch

BBC red button & iPlayer, 7.30pm Wednesday

Best bet

Draw-Burnley double result

1pt 16-5 Hills

Match preview

Burnley are 12 points clear at the top of the Championship, seemingly cantering towards the title and a return to the Premier League, and the impressive Clarets are hot favourites to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Saturday's 4-0 thumping of Huddersfield made it 11 wins in Burnley's last 12 home league fixtures so League One visitors Fleetwood face a daunting task at Turf Moor.

The Cod Army are in good form themselves, however, beating Newcastle's FA Cup conquerors Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 in a fourth-round replay and winning four of their subsequent five league matches.

Scott Brown's men have conceded only one goal in their last six games in all competitions and they may be able to frustrate Burnley until half-time, especially if home manager Vincent Kompany rests some first-team regulars.

The Clarets were 3-0 up at the break against Huddersfield last time out but had failed to score a first-half goal in five of their previous seven Championship outings.

