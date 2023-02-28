Burnley v Fleetwood predictions: Classy Clarets can cut loose after the break
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Burnley v Fleetwood in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday
Where to watch
BBC red button & iPlayer, 7.30pm Wednesday
Best bet
Draw-Burnley double result
1pt 16-5 Hills
Betting offers
- Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
- Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
- Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
- To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
- Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
- New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here
Match preview
Burnley are 12 points clear at the top of the Championship, seemingly cantering towards the title and a return to the Premier League, and the impressive Clarets are hot favourites to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.
Saturday's 4-0 thumping of Huddersfield made it 11 wins in Burnley's last 12 home league fixtures so League One visitors Fleetwood face a daunting task at Turf Moor.
The Cod Army are in good form themselves, however, beating Newcastle's FA Cup conquerors Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 in a fourth-round replay and winning four of their subsequent five league matches.
Scott Brown's men have conceded only one goal in their last six games in all competitions and they may be able to frustrate Burnley until half-time, especially if home manager Vincent Kompany rests some first-team regulars.
The Clarets were 3-0 up at the break against Huddersfield last time out but had failed to score a first-half goal in five of their previous seven Championship outings.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport