Sunday's Bundesliga, La Liga & Ligue 1 predictions and free football tips: Union's strength underrated

Union Berlin topped the table after winning both of their opening Bundesliga games 4-1, but their biggest test of the campaign so far comes on Sunday, with RB Leipzig the visitors.

Union are seen as outsiders, but not only have they made a better start than the Red Bulls, they’ve also got the head-to-head advantage. Leipzig have lost each of their last five clashes with Union, while they were beaten 3-2 in a visit to Bayer Leverkusen in their league opener.

Union are on a 24-game unbeaten run at home in the league, winning 16 of those. Leipzig had real issues on the road to the top seven last term, so Union look a great price.

In Spain, Sevilla prop up the table after losing each of their first three games. The Europa League winners have lost five La Liga matches on the spin, despite scoring in each of those.

It’s hard to see them matching an Atletico Madrid side who beat Rayo Vallecano 7-0 on Monday, but Sevilla should get a goal, having scored in 21 of their last 23 league away trips. Take Sevilla to score in another defeat.

Lyon have made a terrible start to the Ligue 1 campaign and Sunday night pits them against Paris St-Germain.

The French champions had a slow start without Kylian Mbappe, but his return to the side has turned things around.

PSG are dominating possession and chances, but they looked blunt until Mbappe came back to the fray. He has scored three goals in two games, taking twice as many shots per 90 minutes as anyone in the side.

With Lyon vulnerable after shipping six goals in three games, Mbappe looks like a great anytime-scorer option.

