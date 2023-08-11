Racing Post logo
European Football

Saturday's La Liga and Ligue 1 predictions and free football tips

Free football tips, best bets and predictions for Saturday's matches in La Liga and Ligue 1

Marcelino takes charge of Marseille in Ligue 1 for the first time this weekend
Marcelino takes charge of Marseille in Ligue 1 for the first time this weekendCredit: CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU

Best bets

Mallorca to beat Las Palmas
Viaplay Sports, 6.30pm Saturday
1pt 23-10 bet365, BoyleSports

Marseille to beat Reims
4pm Saturday
2pts 7-10 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Saturday European predictions

Las Palmas are set to feature in La Liga for the first time since 2018 this weekend but it could be an unhappy return for the Gran Canaria club when they host Mallorca.

A second-placed finish in the Segunda Division last term earned Las Palmas promotion to the top flight but they are favourites to go straight back down and will know their survival hopes hinge on performances at home.

But this match is far from a straightforward opportunity for maximum points with Mallorca having finished ninth in the La Liga standings last term.

They have since lost Kang-In Lee to Paris Saint-Germain in this transfer window but in Vedat Muriqi and Cyle Larin, they have the attacking players to hurt Las Palmas, who look worth opposing.

Marseille have been active in the transfer market this summer, luring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Renan Lodi and Ismaila Sarr to the Stade Velodrome, and they can make a winning start to the Ligue 1 season against Reims.

The French giants began a new era under manager Marcelino with a 1-0 defeat to Panathinaikos in Champions League qualifying on Wednesday but were missing Geoffrey Kondogbia for most of the second half after he was sent off in the 65th minute.

And while their new players may take time to bed in, they should have enough to see off Reims, who performed well under Will Still last season but won only four of their 19 league matches on the road.

Liam FlinRacing Post Sport
Published on 11 August 2023
