Sparta Prague v Liverpool predictions, odds and betting tips + get £60 in free bets from BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Sparta Prague v Liverpool. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to claim your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Sparta Prague v Liverpool

You can watch Sparta Prague v Liverpool in the Europa League at 5.45pm on Thursday, March 7, live on TNT Sports 1.

Match prediction & best bet

Sparta Prague or draw double chance

1pt 10-11 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

You can bet on Sparta Prague v Liverpool here and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM

Sparta Prague v Liverpool odds

Sparta Prague 14-5

Liverpool 20-23

Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Sparta Prague v Liverpool team news

Sparta Prague

Ladislav Krejci, Veljko Birmancevic and Matej Rynes are available after serving European suspensions. Centre-back Filip Panak is a doubt after being withdrawn at half-time in Saturday's 0-0 draw at Slavia Prague.

Liverpool

Diogo Jota, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch, Alisson and Thiago Alcantara are on the absentee list. Mohamed Salah (hamstring) is a doubt.

Sparta Prague v Liverpool predictions

EFL Cup winners Liverpool are on a quadruple quest, but while they are odds-on to reach the Europa League quarter-finals they could be frustrated in the first leg of this round-of-16 tie away to Sparta Prague.

The Reds head to the Czech capital with a depleted squad and Jurgen Klopp may be keen to protect a few of his uninjured senior players as they prepare for Sunday's vital Premier League fixture at home to Manchester City.

Klopp's fringe men have done the club proud in recent weeks and there should be plenty of younger players afforded the chance to shine against Sparta, who are unbeaten in six European home matches this season.

However, it will be a learning experience and there may be a few errors of judgement which offer the home side all the encouragement they need to secure a positive result.

Sparta are the reigning Czech champions and their defence of the title is going reasonably well.

They lead the standings after 23 games and have established a four-point advantage over second-placed rivals Slavia Prague, who held them to a 0-0 draw in Saturday's derby clash on Sparta soil.

Sparta's Europa League journey continued with a 6-4 aggregate success over Galatasaray in last month's knockout round playoffs.

Brian Priske's side were 4-1 winners in the second leg at home to Gala and they can avoid defeat against Liverpool, who are likely to be distracted by their Premier League title push.

Key stat

Sparta Prague are undefeated in six European home matches this season

Probable teams

Sparta Prague (3-4-3): Vindahl; Vitik, Panak, Krejci; Preciado, Kairinen, Laci, Rynes; Birmancevic, Kuchta, Haraslin.

Subs: Sorensen, Olatunji, Wiesner, Solbakken, Tuci, Vydra, Mejdr, Sadliek, Karabec.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas; McConnell, Endo, Clark; Elliott, Gakpo, Koumas.

Subs: Adrian, Nunez, Van Dijk, Bradley, Robertson, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Diaz.

Inside info

Sparta Prague

Star man Lukas Haraslin

Top scorer Lukas Haraslin

Penalty taker Veljko Birmancevic

Card magnet Veljko Birmancevic

Assist ace Veljko Birmancevic

Set-piece aerial threat Martin Vitik

Liverpool

Star man Cody Gakpo

Top scorer Darwin Nunez

Penalty taker Darwin Nunez

Card magnet Wataru Endo

Assist ace Cody Gakpo

Set-piece aerial threat Ibrahima Konate

Grab £60 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Sparta Prague v Liverpool

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Sparta Prague v Liverpool in the Europa League.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £60 free betting offer when you place a qualifying bet on Sparta Prague v Liverpool.

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 6x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 6x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 6x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6x Free Bets: 4x £10 Horseracing, 2x £10 Football accas.

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.