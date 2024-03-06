Roma v Brighton predictions, odds and betting tips + get £60 in free bets from BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Roma v Brighton. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to claim your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Roma v Brighton

You can watch Roma v Brighton in the Europa League at 5.45pm on Thursday, March 7, live on TNT Sports 2

Match prediction & best bet

Over 3.5 goals

1pt 2-1 bet365

You can bet on Roma v Brighton here and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM

Roma v Brighton odds

Roma 11-10

Brighton 12-5

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Roma v Brighton team news

Roma

Rasmus Kristensen and Rick Karsdorp are injured so Zeki Celik could start at right-back. Tammy Abraham is a long-term absentee and Sardar Azmoun is pushing for a start in the front three.

Brighton

Midfielder Billy Gilmour is available after a domestic suspension but Joao Pedro is a doubt and James Milner, Kaoru Mitoma, Jack Hinshelwood and Solly March are sidelined.

Roma v Brighton predictions

Brighton booked their place in the Europa League round of 16 by winning their final four group matches, all by a 1-0 or 2-0 scoreline.

That sequence of clean sheets was out of character for a Seagulls side who have conceded 28 goals in 14 away games in the Premier League and they are unlikely to shut out resurgent Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

Over 3.5 goals has been a winning bet in 14 of Brighton's 27 league matches this season and their maiden European campaign started with a 3-2 home defeat to AEK Athens and a 2-2 draw in Marseille.

Roma have been in swashbuckling form since Daniele De Rossi replaced Jose Mourinho as manager in January and an attacking unit featuring Romelu Lukaku and the in-form Paulo Dybala should cause problems for the visitors.

There have been over 3.5 goals in four of Roma's last five matches in Serie A and the other one was a 3-0 victory at lowly Frosinone, who had 25 attempts at goal.

Only runaway leaders Inter have scored more goals than Roma's 52 in the Italian top flight this season but they have lost all six of their matches against teams above them in the table, including last month's 4-2 home defeat to Inter.

They needed a Dybala hat-trick to see off Torino 3-2 in their last home fixture and attack may be the best form of defence for Brighton, who have lost four of their last five matches on the road.

Key stat

Five of Roma's last eight Serie A games have featured over 3.5 goals

Probable teams

Roma (4-3-3): Svilar; Celik, Mancini, Smalling, Angelino; Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini; Dybala, Lukaku, El Shaarawy

Subs: Ndicka, Aouar, Zalewski, Baldanzi, Spinazzola, Azmoun, Llorente

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Baleba; Adingra, Enciso, Buonanotte; Welbeck

Subs: Veltman, Webster, Lallana, Ferguson, Fati, Moder, Julio

Inside info

Roma

Star man Paulo Dybala

Top scorer Paulo Dybala

Penalty taker Paulo Dybala

Card magnet Leandro Paredes

Assist ace Leandro Paredes

Set-piece aerial threat Gianluca Mancini

Brighton

Star man Pascal Gross

Top scorer Simon Adingra

Penalty taker Pascal Gross

Card magnet Facundo Buonanotte

Assist ace Pascal Gross

Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk

Grab £60 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Roma v Brighton

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Roma v Brighton in the Europa League.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £60 free betting offer when you place a qualifying bet on Roma v Brighton

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 6x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 6x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 6x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6x Free Bets: 4x £10 Horseracing, 2x £10 Football accas.

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.