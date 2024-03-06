Roma v Brighton predictions, odds and betting tips + get £60 in free bets from BetMGM
Free Europa League tips, best bets and predictions for Roma v Brighton. Plus a £60 BetMGM free bet offer
BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Roma v Brighton. You can grab your free bets here.
We’ve included instructions on how to claim your offer later on in this article.
Where to watch Roma v Brighton
You can watch Roma v Brighton in the Europa League at 5.45pm on Thursday, March 7, live on TNT Sports 2
Match prediction & best bet
Over 3.5 goals
1pt 2-1 bet365
You can bet on Roma v Brighton here and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM
Roma v Brighton odds
Roma 11-10
Brighton 12-5
Draw 13-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Roma v Brighton team news
Roma
Rasmus Kristensen and Rick Karsdorp are injured so Zeki Celik could start at right-back. Tammy Abraham is a long-term absentee and Sardar Azmoun is pushing for a start in the front three.
Brighton
Midfielder Billy Gilmour is available after a domestic suspension but Joao Pedro is a doubt and James Milner, Kaoru Mitoma, Jack Hinshelwood and Solly March are sidelined.
Roma v Brighton predictions
Brighton booked their place in the Europa League round of 16 by winning their final four group matches, all by a 1-0 or 2-0 scoreline.
That sequence of clean sheets was out of character for a Seagulls side who have conceded 28 goals in 14 away games in the Premier League and they are unlikely to shut out resurgent Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.
Over 3.5 goals has been a winning bet in 14 of Brighton's 27 league matches this season and their maiden European campaign started with a 3-2 home defeat to AEK Athens and a 2-2 draw in Marseille.
Roma have been in swashbuckling form since Daniele De Rossi replaced Jose Mourinho as manager in January and an attacking unit featuring Romelu Lukaku and the in-form Paulo Dybala should cause problems for the visitors.
There have been over 3.5 goals in four of Roma's last five matches in Serie A and the other one was a 3-0 victory at lowly Frosinone, who had 25 attempts at goal.
Only runaway leaders Inter have scored more goals than Roma's 52 in the Italian top flight this season but they have lost all six of their matches against teams above them in the table, including last month's 4-2 home defeat to Inter.
They needed a Dybala hat-trick to see off Torino 3-2 in their last home fixture and attack may be the best form of defence for Brighton, who have lost four of their last five matches on the road.
Key stat
Five of Roma's last eight Serie A games have featured over 3.5 goals
Probable teams
Roma (4-3-3): Svilar; Celik, Mancini, Smalling, Angelino; Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini; Dybala, Lukaku, El Shaarawy
Subs: Ndicka, Aouar, Zalewski, Baldanzi, Spinazzola, Azmoun, Llorente
Brighton (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Baleba; Adingra, Enciso, Buonanotte; Welbeck
Subs: Veltman, Webster, Lallana, Ferguson, Fati, Moder, Julio
Inside info
Roma
Star man Paulo Dybala
Top scorer Paulo Dybala
Penalty taker Paulo Dybala
Card magnet Leandro Paredes
Assist ace Leandro Paredes
Set-piece aerial threat Gianluca Mancini
Brighton
Star man Pascal Gross
Top scorer Simon Adingra
Penalty taker Pascal Gross
Card magnet Facundo Buonanotte
Assist ace Pascal Gross
Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk
Grab £60 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Roma v Brighton
We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Roma v Brighton in the Europa League.
Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £60 free betting offer when you place a qualifying bet on Roma v Brighton
- Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up
- Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details
- Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)
- Once your qualifying bet settles, 6x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account
- Note that your 6x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs
BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
The promotion from BetMGM gives you 6x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.
- New customers only
- Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6x Free Bets: 4x £10 Horseracing, 2x £10 Football accas.
- Seven-day expiry
- Exclusions apply
- Stakes are not returned
- Further T&Cs apply
- 18+. For more info visit www.begambleaware.org
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 6 March 2024inEuropa League
Last updated 13:53, 6 March 2024
- Benfica v Rangers predictions, odds and betting tips
- Thursday's Europa League and Europa Conference League predictions and free football tips
- Freiburg v West Ham predictions, odds and betting tips
- Sparta Prague v Liverpool predictions, odds and betting tips
- Europa League and Europa Conference League predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
- Get a £1 free bet for each race during the Cheltenham Festival: Unibet sign-up offer
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £30 in matched free bets + 100 spins with Betway
- Betfair's Cheltenham free bets: get £20 to use on the races during the festival when you bet £5
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Paddy Power for the festival
- Benfica v Rangers predictions, odds and betting tips
- Thursday's Europa League and Europa Conference League predictions and free football tips
- Freiburg v West Ham predictions, odds and betting tips
- Sparta Prague v Liverpool predictions, odds and betting tips
- Europa League and Europa Conference League predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
- Get a £1 free bet for each race during the Cheltenham Festival: Unibet sign-up offer
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £30 in matched free bets + 100 spins with Betway
- Betfair's Cheltenham free bets: get £20 to use on the races during the festival when you bet £5
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Paddy Power for the festival