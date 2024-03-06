Freiburg v West Ham predictions, odds and betting tips + get £60 in free bets from BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Freiburg v West Ham. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Freiburg v West Ham

You can watch Freiburg v West Ham in the Europa League at 8pm on Thursday, March 7, live on TNT Sports 2

Match prediction & best bet

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals

2pts 6-5 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Freiburg v West Ham odds

Freiburg 8-5

West Ham 17-10

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Freiburg v West Ham team news

Freiburg

Daniel Kofi-Kyereh, Max Rosenfelder, Lukas Kubler and Kenneth Schmidt all remain out for the hosts.

West Ham

West Ham have an almost fully-fit squad at their disposal with Maxwel Cornet their only absentee for this game.

Freiburg v West Ham predictions

Freiburg lost both of their meetings with West Ham in the Europa League group stage this season and they will be hoping it is a case of third time lucky when the teams reconvene at Europa-Park Stadion.

As a result of those losses to the Hammers, Freiburg had to settle for second spot in Group A but they saw off Lens 3-2 on aggregate in the knockout stage playoffs to set up this last-16 encounter.

They head into this game fresh from a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich but the only consistent element of Freiburg's game this season has been goals, so backing both teams to score and over 2.5 goals could be the best bet in Germany.

It has landed in each of their last four assignments and in each of West Ham's last two fixtures with Brentford and Everton, so a high-scoring match could be on the cards.

Key stat

Freiburg's Bundesliga matches have averaged 3.17 goals per game this term.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.