Aston Villa v Legia Warsaw Europa Conference League predictions, betting odds and tips: Expect another lively Villa victory

Where to watch Aston Villa v Legia Warsaw

TNT Sports 2, 8pm Thursday

Best bet

Aston Villa to win & both teams to score

1pt 19-10 Hills

Aston Villa v Legia Warsaw odds

Aston Villa 2-7

Legia Warsaw 10-1

Draw 19-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Aston Villa v Legia Warsaw team news

Aston Villa

Nicolo Zaniolo is a fitness doubt but Clement Lenglet, Leon Bailey, Youri Tielemans and Jacob Ramsey are pushing for starts. Tyrone Mings, Emiliano Buendia and Bertrand Traore are sidelined.

Legia Warsaw

Centre-back Steve Kapuadi is available after serving a domestic ban. Bartosz Kapustka and Filip Rejczyk are fit again and should be on the bench.

Aston Villa v Legia Warsaw predictions

Legia Warsaw beat ante-post Europa Conference League favourites Aston Villa 3-2 in their opening Group E fixture but the Poles are 10-1 to repeat the feat at fortress Villa Park.

Unai Emery's Villa have won 16 of their last 17 home matches in all competitions and that form has contributed to an impressive tally of 28 points from 13 Premier League games this season.

Villa's 2-1 weekend win at Tottenham moved them into the top four, just two points behind leaders Arsenal, and they have recovered well from their surprise defeat in Warsaw on matchday one.

Both Villa and Legia have won three and lost one of their first four Conference League group games, meaning they kick off on matchday five with a six-point gap to Zrinjski Mostar and AZ Alkmaar.

Legia have kept four clean sheets in their last five domestic fixtures but their defence has looked far less solid in Europe.

They have conceded ten times in five away Conference League ties, including qualifying, and Jhon Duran and Lucas Digne scored for Villa during a wide-open first 45 minutes in Warsaw.

Clean sheets have been a rarity for the hosts, too, so backing Villa to win and both teams to score is a decent option.

They have conceded in each of their last six victories in all competitions, including 4-1 and 2-1 wins over AZ on matchdays three and four of the Conference League, and Spurs had eight shots on target in their 2-1 league defeat on Sunday.

Villa's only clean sheets in their last 15 matches came against a limited Zrinjski side, who managed only one shot on target at Villa Park, and Chelsea, who were reduced to ten men in the 58th minute at Stamford Bridge.

Emery is likely to rest some first-team regulars, with John McGinn, Moussa Diaby and Pau Torres among those who may benefit from a break, but their understudies have enough quality to rack up another entertaining home win.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in Aston Villa's last six victories in all competitions

Probable teams

Aston Villa (4-4-1-1): Martinez; Cash, Carlos, Lenglet, Digne; Bailey, Kamara, Luiz, Ramsey; Tielemans; Watkins

Subs: Konsa, Torres, McGinn, Diaby, Moreno, Duran, Dendoncker

Legia Warsaw (3-4-2-1): Tobiasz; Pankov, Jedrzejczyk, Kapuadi; Wszolek, Slisz, Elitim, Kun; Josue, Muci; Pekhart

Subs: Ribeiro, Dias, Celhaka, Kapustka, Gual, Strzalek, Burch

