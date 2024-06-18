BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Euro 2024. You can grab your free bets here .

When to bet

Croatia vs Albania

ITV1, Wednesday 2pm

Germany vs Hungary

BBC One, Wednesday 5pm

Scotland vs Switzerland

BBC One, Wednesday 8pm

Best bets

Luka Modric to have a shot on target

1pt 6-5 bet365

Robert Andrich to concede two or more fouls

2pts 5-4 Hills

Robert Andrich to be shown a card

1pt 5-1 bet365

Fabian Schar to have a shot on target

1pt 10-3 bet365

Player props preview

Croatia vs Albania

Luka Modric found life tough in Croatia’s opening 3-0 win over Spain as the 38-year-old struggled to control the game against an impressive La Roja midfield.

The Real Madrid man and his national team enjoy a big drop in class when they face Albania, who were beaten 2-1 by Italy in their opener.

The Red and Blacks had just 32 per cent possession in that game and it is likely to be a similar story against Croatia, who are known for their ability to keep the ball.

Modric will be on set-piece duty as always and as a result stands out as a strong candidate for a shot on target.

The veteran registered ten shots on goal in 15 games across Croatia’s qualifying and Nations League campaigns.

Against a team that his side are fancied to get the better of, the odds-against prices for Modric to record a shot on target appeal.

Germany vs Hungary

There were very few concerns for Germany in their dominant opening win over Scotland. However midfielder Robert Andrich gave away four fouls and was substituted at half-time after being booked.

Julian Nagelsmann’s system asks a lot of the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder as Toni Kroos often pulls into a deep position while attacking midfielders Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala and Ilkay Gundogan push forward, leaving Andrich to cover plenty of ground on his own.

He has now been booked in three of his last five games for his national team and it is worth siding with him to be shown a card and give away two or more fouls.

Hungary were fouled 13 times against Switzerland and have some decent operators in the middle of the park, so Andrich could find himself overworked once more.

Scotland vs Switzerland

Scotland conceded ten shots on target in their opener against Germany and will have to put in a much-improved defensive display if they are to get anything from their crucial game against Switzerland.

Swiss defender Fabian Schar has become known at Newcastle for not being afraid to take a strike at goal and he showed that again in his country’s 3-1 win over Hungary.

He registered three shots on goal and while none of them found the target, he looks a big price to have another try in this game.

Schar had 23 shots on target over the last two Premier League seasons and has netted eight times in his Switzerland career.

A threat both from distance and set-pieces, the defender is fancied to land a shot on target against Steve Clarke’s side.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.