When to bet

Ukraine vs Belgium

BBC One, Wednesday 5pm

Georgia vs Portugal

ITV1, Wednesday 8pm

Czech Republic vs Turkey

ITV4, Wednesday 8pm

Best bets

Leandro Trossard to have three or more shots

2pts 19-10 Hills

Diogo Jota to score at any time

2pts 9-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Adam Hlozek to have three or more shots

2pts 2-1 bet365

You can bet on Euro 2024 here and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM

Player props preview

Ukraine v Belgium

Group E is delicately balanced with all four teams sitting on three points going into the last round of fixtures.

Belgium suffered a shock defeat to Slovakia in their opener but bounced back with a fine performance against Romania and should give a similar account of themselves against a Ukrainian team who have looked shaky at times.

Leandro Trossard was rested for Dodi Lukebakio for the win over Romania but with Lukebakio suspended, the Arsenal forward looks set to return to the starting line-up.

He has taken four shots in 108 minutes at the tournament so far, an average of 3.33 per 90 minutes.

Trossard being happy to take shots is not a new trend - he averaged 3.27 attempts per 90 minutes in the Premier League last season. Only 12 players averaged more.

His side need a positive result in order to progress so expect Trossard to have plenty of cracks at goal.

Portugal v Georgia

With their status as Group F table-toppers all but assured, Portugal are likely to rotate heavily for their final group match against Georgia and Diogo Jota could be a beneficiary.

The Liverpool forward has played only 28 minutes of football at the tournament but did have a goal disallowed in that time.

He also thrives as a goalscorer even when playing a bit-part role and netted four times in 354 minutes of action for his nation in 2024 before this tournament.

Jota also scored 15 times in just 19 starts for Liverpool last season and against a Georgia team who have allowed an expected-goals tally of six in two games, the marksman is likely to fancy his chances.

Czech Republic v Turkey

The Czech Republic have been dealt a major blow with Patrik Schick likely to miss their crucial final group game against Turkey.

Youngster Adam Hlozek will be given the opportunity to step up in his place.

He has registered three shots in 54 minutes of action at the tournament and had a goal disallowed against Georgia.

Again, Hlozek is a regular when it comes to high shot volumes - he averaged 3.53 shots per 90 minutes for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga last season.

The Czechs needing to go for it if they are to progress so take Hlozek to have three or more attempts at goal.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.