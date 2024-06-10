Racing Post logo
Euro 2024

Watch: Euro 2024 preview show with predictions and betting advice

Mark Langdon and James Milton are joined by presenter Warren Ashurst and European football expert Jonathan Wilson to deliver their Euro 2024 predictions for the tournament which starts in Germany on Friday. 

As well as the outright market, our top tipping team give their group winners, pinpoint the Golden Boot value and pick out their best bets from the plethora of special's markets.

Watch the Euro 2024 preview show here

