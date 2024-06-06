Racing Post logo
Euro 2024

Get ready for the Euros: our 72-page Euro 2024 betting guide is out on Monday

From Panenka's penalty to Van Basten's volley and Gazza's genius to silky Spain, the European Championship has produced some of football's most iconic moments.

The 17th edition of the finals kicks off in Germany on Friday, June 14, and the Racing Post's essential 72-page betting guide to Euro 2024 has everything you need for this summer's celebration of football.

James Milton is on hand to deliver his definitive verdict on who he believes will be crowned champions of Europe while Dan Childs takes a look at the runners and riders vying for top-scorer honours.

Dan joins a crack team to answer all the burning questions ahead of kick-off in our Euros jury while former World Cup finalist and Champions League winner Didi Hamann and leading football tipster Mark Langdon give their expert opinions on the finals.

All 24 contenders are put under the microscope in our extensive team-by-team guide featuring in-depth analysis and comprehensive stats so you know your Andrich from your Zinchenko.

Simon Giles runs the data to see if there are any trends we should be looking out for over the next five weeks while the oddsmakers share their insightful views.

Get all of this, and much more, free in the Racing Post on Monday, June 10. The Euro 2024 betting guide will be available for Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate subscribers from 9pm on Sunday as part of the digital newspaper and via the sport tips pages of racingpost.com.

By Matthew Ireland, Euro 2024 betting guide editor

Euro 2024 betting guide: what to expect

Don't miss your unbeatable 72-page guide to this summer's European Championship finals in Germany, featuring:

  • Best outright and player bets
  • Team-by-team guide to all 24 contenders
  • Expert opinion from Didi Hamann, Mark Langdon, James Milton and Dan Childs
  • Comprehensive stats package
  • The oddsmakers' views
  • And much more!

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Matthew IrelandRacing Post Sport

inEuro 2024

