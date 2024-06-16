Warren Ashurst: New star is born but Morata is still shining for Spain

Football is often talked about as a young man’s game these days and we’re all guilty of writing off players too soon.

There’s no doubt the speed of the modern game makes it so much more important to have younger players who can get around the pitch in a high press. But the blend of youth and experience is still crucial, something that was no better highlighted than during Real Madrid’s Champions League success this season.

Even though Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Aurelien Tchouameni normally hog the headlines, there’s no doubt that Toni Kroos, Dani Carvajal and Nacho Fernandez have been equally as important to Real.

The veteran and youth mix came to the fore again in Spain’s opening Euro 2024 clash against Croatia, when two players 15 years apart in age both shone.

Lamine Yamal became the youngest ever player to take to the field at a European Championship at the tender age of 16 years and 338 days.

The Barcelona winger started against the Croats and certainly caught the eye in Berlin, where the three-time European champions cruised to a 3-0 victory.

But at the same time when the main focus was on the record-breaking Yamal, a much-maligned experienced frontman captained La Roja and, once again, got his name on the scoresheet.

Alvaro Morata broke the deadlock with a typical poacher’s goal moved up to third in the all-time Euros scoring charts with a tally of seven – behind only Michel Platini and Cristiano Ronaldo.It’s hard to believe that the Atletico Madrid frontman is still only 31 as he seems to have been around for decades. What is even more difficult to fathom is the criticism he gets from certain quarters when you consider what he has achieved in his career.

Pedri (left) was one of a few Spaniards who enjoyed an excellent game against Croatia Credit: Alex Pantling - UEFA

Morata has two La Liga and two Serie A titles to his name, as well as two Champions League winner’s medals, two Copa del Reys, three Coppa Italia wins, a Europa League, an FA Cup, a Uefa Super Cup and a Fifa Club World Cup title.

The former Real Madrid, Juventus and Chelsea striker has netted 37 goals in 75 appearances for his country and his goalscoring numbers at club level are nothing short of fantastic too.

In an era when strikers are in short supply, the Spanish ace is certainly worth his weight in gold and he could be on the move again this summer.

Morata has said that if he’s not going to be playing regularly for Atleti then he will look to move on this summer, and a return to Serie A looks most likely. That comes following a season when he bagged 21 goals in 48 games in all competitions for the Madrid club.

Much was made of how critical Rodri would be to Spain’s chances in Germany following another outstanding season for Manchester City. But the vice-captain was outshone by his two central midfield partners on Saturday, as Fabian Ruiz and Pedri pulled the strings in the middle of the park.

Ruiz has spent the last six years playing his domestic football outside of his homeland for Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain. The 28-year-old bagged just his third goal for his country with a stunning second in their opening show of strength.

Pedri, meanwhile, once again showed the composure we’ve become accustomed to. The Barcelona star was neat and tidy and got Spain moving forward at every opportunity.

Ominously for the other nations, it looks like the three-time European champions may have finally found the next ‘Xavi and Iniesta’ – a fearsome prospect as they prepare to face defending champions Italy on Thursday.

