Turkey vs Georgia: Grab a £40 free bet on Tuesday's Euro 2024 live game from Sky Bet

Turkey play Georgia on Tuesday in a 5pm kick-off that's live on BBC One. Although it's the first match of Euro 2024 for both teams, the outcome of this fixture could be crucial in deciding which teams qualify from Group F.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 £40 In Free Football Bets When You Place A £10 Bet NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Free Bets on every England game to use on BuildABet CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply A huge array of odds boosts across different sports

A huge array of odds boosts across different sports Quick withdrawals, particularly to Visa Debit cards New customers only. First single & e/w bet only odds of 1/1 or greater. 8 x £5 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets only redeemable on football markets. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply.

Sky Bet is offering a fantastic £40 Euro 2024 free bet for you to spend on whichever nation you fancy to take the points in this match, you can click any link on this page to bag a Turkey vs Georgia betting bonus using your laptop or mobile device.

Turkey were one of the more impressive and surprising teams during qualifying, finishing top of Group D and ahead of favourites Croatia. Turkey are here on merit and ready to show they’re a dangerous outfit.

Could Turkey win Euro 2024? It’s certainly a long shot at this stage, but they can make a strong start by winning their opening game and moving into a commanding position in Group F. Portugal are considered the best team in the pool, but Turkey won’t go down without a fight.

Georgia a surprise inclusion

Georgia snuck in through the back door, securing their place at Euro 2024 thanks to the UEFA Nations League playoff path. They ended fourth out of five teams in qualifying Group A, behind Spain, Scotland and Norway and ahead of only Cyprus. Will they be out of their depth at this level?

Georgia are the underdogs to win this game, with most experts predicting that their challenge will end after just three outings. We can take nothing for granted in this competition, especially at this early stage, and Georgia could pull off a shock, but they will have to be at their best to worry the Turks.

Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.