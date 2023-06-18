Turkey v Wales predictions and odds: Welsh defence could be exposed again

Where to watch Turkey v Wales

S4C & Viaplay Sports 2, 7.45pm Monday

Turkey v Wales odds

Turkey 5-6

Wales 15-4

Draw 5-2

Turkey v Wales team news

Turkey

Irfan Kahveci came off the bench to score the winner against Latvia on Friday but wingers Cengiz Under and Kerem Akturkoglu should keep their places in the starting 11.

Wales

Kieffer Moore is suspended after his red card against Armenia so Brennan Johnson may start up front. David Brooks, a second-half substitute on Friday, could come into the starting line-up.

Turkey v Wales predictions

Wales made a promising start to Euro 2024 qualifying in March, pinching a 1-1 draw late on in Croatia before a 1-0 home win over Latvia, but Friday's 4-2 home defeat to Armenia put a serious dent in their hopes of reaching the finals.

Striker Kieffer Moore, who scored the winner against Latvia, was sent off shortly after Armenia scored their fourth goal and he is suspended for the trip to Turkey, who have won four of their last five internationals.

The Turks beat Scotland and the Czech Republic 2-1 in friendlies last November and won by the same scoreline away to Armenia in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier despite falling behind to a tenth-minute own goal from defender Ozan Kabak.

A 2-0 defeat to Croatia followed in March but they scored in injury-time to seal a dramatic 3-2 win in Latvia on Friday and attack looks the best form of defence for Turkey against Wales.

Even without Moore and retired legend Gareth Bale, who scored Wales's only goal of a disappointing 2022 World Cup campaign from the penalty spot, Rob Page's men should be confident of troubling the home defence.

Turkey's 2022-23 Nations League results included a 3-3 draw at home to Luxembourg and a 2-1 defeat to the Faroe Islands last September and Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson, backed up by Aaron Ramsey, Dan James and Harry Wilson, can cause problems in Samsun.

The Welsh are hard to fancy, however, after keeping just two clean sheets in 14 games since the end of the World Cup qualifying group stage. One of those shutouts came in the playoff final against Ukraine, who had 22 shots, nine of them on target.

Turkey to win and both teams to score is worth a small bet in what should be an entertaining game as Wales have scored in five of their eight defeats since the start of 2022, including away reverses against Belgium and the Netherlands in the Nations League.

Key stat

Four of Turkey's last five matches have been victories in which both teams scored

Probable teams

Turkey (4-2-3-1): Gunok; Celik, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Calhanoglu, Kokcu; Under, Guler, Akturkoglu; Nayir

Wales (4-2-3-1): Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Williams; Ampadu, Ramsey; Brooks, Wilson, James; Johnson

