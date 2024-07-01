BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Euro 2024. You can grab your free bets here .

When to bet

Romania vs Netherlands

BBC One, Tuesday 5pm

Austria vs Turkey

ITV1, Tuesday 8pm

Best bets

Tijjani Reijnders to have two or more shots

2pts 5-4 bet365

Over 37.5 tackles in Austria vs Turkey

2pts 7-4 bet365

Christoph Baumgartner to register a goal or assist

2pts 13-8 Betfair, Power

Player props preview

Romania vs Netherlands

Netherlands face Romania in a round-of-16 clash but the Dutch will need to improve their poor record in knockout games at the European Championship - they have lost their last three - if they are to progress.

Ronald Koeman’s men led for fewer than 13 minutes in total in their three group games, the least of any team to reach this stage of the tournament.

The Dutch will want to control this game better and Tijjani Reijnders could be key to that.

The Milan man can be deployed either in a more attacking role or take up a position as a holding midfielder, and he is key to the balance of Koeman’s side.

The 25-year-old had seven shots in the group stages and is fancied to have at least two more against Romania.

Only Georgia conceded more shots in the first three games than Romania's 46, but the average expected-goals tally of those attempts was 0.07, indicating the Tricolorii’s ability to limit their opponents to low-value chances from distance.

Reijnders averaged 2.34 shots per 90 minutes in qualifying and may have a few pops from range, something Romania could actively encourage.

Austria vs Turkey

Austria’s game against Turkey is the last of the round-of-16 clashes but it could well be one of the best.

Ralf Rangnick’s men have impressed at this tournament, topping Group D ahead of France and the Netherlands.

Their relentless pressing style was on full show in their first three games and meant they ranked second for the most tackles in the group stages with 61.

Turkey finished fourth on that count with 54 and this could be a genuine blood-and-thunder clash between two teams willing to go hell for leather.

Side with over 37.5 tackles in what should be a hugely competitive affair between two sides who have impressed at the tournament.

Christoph Baumgartner did not start in Austria’s last game but he still had a big say in the encounter, providing the crucial assist for Das Team’s winner over the Netherlands.

With Patrick Wimmer suspended, Baumgartner is likely to return to the starting line-up and his statistics under Rangnick make impressive reading.

The 24-year-old has scored a goal or registered an assist in seven of his last eight appearances for his national team and in total has scored 16 goals and registered seven assists from 41 outings for Austria.

The diminutive creator could be key to his side’s success against Turkey and is fancied to score or post another assist.

