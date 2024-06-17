BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Euro 2024. You can grab your free bets here .

When to bet

Turkey vs Georgia

BBC One, Tuesday 5pm

Portugal vs Czech Republic

BBC One, Tuesday 8pm

Best bets

Giorgi Chakvetadze to be shown a card

1pt 4-1 Hills

Bruno Fernandes to register a goal or assist

3pts Evs bet365, Paddy Power, Betfair

Vitinha to have two or more shots

2pts 10-11 Paddy Power, Betfair

Player props preview

Turkey vs Georgia

Sole debutants Georgia qualified for this year’s European Championship thanks to their performance in the Nations League and their success was built on collective team effort.

In qualifying they recorded the lowest possession total of any team to reach the tournament finals, registering 41.6 per cent, a lower figure than teams such as Kazakhstan and Armenia.

And we can expect more of the same in their Group F opener, where Turkey are likely to dominate the ball.

No team who reached the finals put in more tackles in qualifying than Georgia and they will be a combative side who will look to hit their opponents on the counter.

One player who could put himself about more than most is Watford’s Giorgi Chakvetadze.

Only one of his teammates won more tackles in qualifying and only two gave away more fouls than his 11, despite the fact that he started only six of their ten qualifiers.

The 24-year-old picked up two cautions in those games and also attracted the attention of the referee plenty in the Championship last season.

Despite playing just 1,602 minutes for the Hornets, roughly the equivalent of 17 games, he was booked seven times.

Expect Chakvetadze to be at the forefront of Georgia’s press and as they are likely to spend a lot of time without the ball, he could fall foul of the referee.

Portugal vs Czech Republic

Portugal were one of the most impressive teams in qualifying, winning all ten games and bagging 36 goals.

Key to those efforts was Bruno Fernandes, who has been given much more freedom under new boss Roberto Martinez.

With a likely pairing of Vitinha and Joao Palhinha behind him, Fernandes can take on less defensive responsibility and has flourished for his national team as a result.

The Manchester United man has 19 goals or assists in his last 13 games for Portugal and finished top of the assist charts in qualifying with eight.

Fernandes had 28 goals or assists for the Red Devils this term and in a system in which he is given even more licence to run things, he looks likely to either find the net or lay one on for a teammate against this Czech Republic side.

Portugal recorded comfortably the most shots in qualifying with 190, so it is not hard to see why many of their players are a short price to record two or more attempts at goal.

One player who may have flown under the radar on that front however is midfielder Vitinha.

The 23-year-old had four shots in 134 minutes of qualifying action and averaged 1.9 shots per 90 in Ligue 1 last season.

Take the 10-11 with Paddy Power and Betfair about him having two or more shots - the selection is 11-20 elsewhere

