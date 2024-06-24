BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Euro 2024. You can grab your free bets here .

When to bet

France vs Poland

BBC One, Tuesday 5pm

Netherlands v Austria

BBC Two, Tuesday 5pm

England v Slovenia

ITV 1, Tuesday 8pm

Best bets

Antoine Griezmann to score at any time

2pts 15-8 bet365

Christoph Baumgartner to score or assist

2pts 12-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Conor Gallagher to be shown a card

2pts 6-1 bet365

Player props preview

France vs Poland

France failed to find the net in their first game without Kylian Mbappe but there should be no such issues against Poland, who have already conceded five goals and are eliminated.

France will want to top the group to avoid landing in the same half of the group as Germany, Spain and Portugal so they are unlikely to take their foot off the gas with goal difference in mind.

Antoine Griezmann has been pushed into a more advanced position in Mbappe’s absence and has racked up the highest expected-goals figure of any player prior to Monday night's games, with a tally of 1.8.

Despite that the Frenchman is yet to get on the scoresheet but he won’t get many better opportunities than this clash.

The Atletico Madrid star scored 16 goals in 31 La Liga starts last season and has 44 goals for his country.

He looks a strong candidate to add to that tally as Les Bleus push to finish in top spot.

Netherlands vs Austria

Austria have been a real standout at this tournament and their clear playing style under Ralf Rangnick more closely resembles a club side than an international team.

One player in particular who seems to be relishing playing under the former Manchester United boss is Christoph Baumgartner.

The busy attacker was a constant thorn in Poland’s side in the second group game and was rewarded with a fine goal.

The 24-year-old has now recorded a goal or assist in six of his last seven appearances for his country and has taken his tally to 16 goals and six assists from 40 national team outings.

Austria will take the game to the Netherlands and Baumgartner will be a key piece of that, so take him to find the net or register an assist.

England vs Slovenia

Gareth Southgate replaced Trent Alexander-Arnold with Conor Gallagher in England's first two games, so it seems clear that if the Liverpool man is to be dropped from the starting line-up, Gallagher would be the likely beneficiary.

His off-the-ball qualities are what Southgate wants in the side the former Middlesbrough boss bemoaned the lack of intensity in their pressing against Denmark.

The Chelsea midfielder’s relentless pursuit of the opposition team can cause him issues, however. He was booked after coming on against the Danes and has picked up at least ten cards in his last four seasons.

Keen to impress on his return to the starting line-up, Gallagher's pressing could tip over the line into recklessness.

He looks overpriced for a card, especially given that he is as short as 23-10 elsewhere.

