Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions for Italy, Spain: Back Spain to win 3-1 vs Croatia at 16-1 odds and get £130 in free bets

Euro 2024

Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: Back Spain to win 3-1 vs Croatia at 16-1 odds and get £130 in free bets

Euro 2024 is now well and truly in the spotlight as we move to Berlin for Saturday's hotly anticipated Group B clash involving Spain and Croatia.

Spain and Croatia will both believe they have a real chance to win this game and get their campaign off to the best possible start. Some pundits predict the winners of Euro 2024 could emerge from this fixture, and it's easy to see why. 

The star-studded nations boast great reputations at this level, with the Spanish aiming for a fourth European Championship victory that would place them ahead of Germany as the competition's most successful nation. Croatia have gone close in some major tournaments but are still targeting their first European trophy.

Grab £130 in free bets for all the Euro matches on Saturday by clicking on the sign-up links below:

Hungary vs Switzerland: correct-score prediction

  • Hungary to win 2-1 @12-1 with Bet365
  • Where to Watch: ITV
  • Match Time & Stadium: Cologne Stadium, Cologne, Saturday June 15 at 2pm
Here, we have two well-matched teams with a competitive head-to-head. We expect another tight game but fancy the Hungarians to sneak a win.

Spain vs Croatia: correct-score prediction

  • Spain to win 3-1 @16-1 with William Hill
  • Where to Watch: ITV
  • Match Time & Stadium: Olympiastadion, Berlin, Saturday, June 15 at 5pm
Spain beating Croatia 3-1 in the correct-score market looks like a decent wager. Spain had no problems finding the net against Andorra and Northern Ireland recently, netting ten goals in those two friendlies. They'll face a much sterner challenge this weekend, but their goal threat remains. If you back Spain 3-1 in the correct-score market, you can enjoy odds of 14-1 with William Hill.

Italy vs Albania: correct-score prediction

  • Spain to win 3 - 1 @14-1 with bet365
  • Where to Watch: BBC
  • Match Time & Stadium: BVB Stadion, Dortmund, Saturday, June 15 at 8pm
Will Italy successfully defend the title won three years ago in London? They must start strongly, and we're backing Italy to beat Albania by a 3-1 scoreline, boosting team morale. Italy beat Albania 3-1 when the teams last met, and we expect something similar in this renewal with the Italians enjoying a comfortable win and a deserved three points.

Note that odds are accurate at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.


