- More
Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions for Italy, Spain: Back Spain to win 3-1 vs Croatia at 16-1 odds and get £130 in free bets
Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: Back Spain to win 3-1 vs Croatia at 16-1 odds and get £130 in free bets
Euro 2024 is now well and truly in the spotlight as we move to Berlin for Saturday's hotly anticipated Group B clash involving Spain and Croatia.
Spain and Croatia will both believe they have a real chance to win this game and get their campaign off to the best possible start. Some pundits predict the winners of Euro 2024 could emerge from this fixture, and it's easy to see why.
The star-studded nations boast great reputations at this level, with the Spanish aiming for a fourth European Championship victory that would place them ahead of Germany as the competition's most successful nation. Croatia have gone close in some major tournaments but are still targeting their first European trophy.
Grab £130 in free bets for all the Euro matches on Saturday by clicking on the sign-up links below:
- bet365: Bet £10 and get £30 in free bets for the Euros
- William Hill: Bet £10 and get £60 in free bets for the Euros
- Coral: Bet £10 on the 2024 Euros and get £40 in free bets
Hungary vs Switzerland: correct-score prediction
- Hungary to win 2-1 @12-1 with Bet365
- Where to Watch: ITV
- Match Time & Stadium: Cologne Stadium, Cologne, Saturday June 15 at 2pm
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
- Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)
Here, we have two well-matched teams with a competitive head-to-head. We expect another tight game but fancy the Hungarians to sneak a win.
Spain vs Croatia: correct-score prediction
- Spain to win 3-1 @16-1 with William Hill
- Where to Watch: ITV
- Match Time & Stadium: Olympiastadion, Berlin, Saturday, June 15 at 5pm
Deposit And Bet £10 To Get £60 Free Bets
- With Bet Builder Xtra you can win 50% more on every England game this Euros
Spain beating Croatia 3-1 in the correct-score market looks like a decent wager. Spain had no problems finding the net against Andorra and Northern Ireland recently, netting ten goals in those two friendlies. They'll face a much sterner challenge this weekend, but their goal threat remains. If you back Spain 3-1 in the correct-score market, you can enjoy odds of 14-1 with William Hill.
Italy vs Albania: correct-score prediction
- Spain to win 3 - 1 @14-1 with bet365
- Where to Watch: BBC
- Match Time & Stadium: BVB Stadion, Dortmund, Saturday, June 15 at 8pm
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
- Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)
Will Italy successfully defend the title won three years ago in London? They must start strongly, and we're backing Italy to beat Albania by a 3-1 scoreline, boosting team morale. Italy beat Albania 3-1 when the teams last met, and we expect something similar in this renewal with the Italians enjoying a comfortable win and a deserved three points.
Note that odds are accurate at the time of publishing, and subject to change.
Notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inEuro 2024
Last updated
- Euro 2024 betting offer: Get a 50-1 odds boost for England to wear a white shirt vs Serbia with Sky Bet
- Grab 40-1 boosted odds on England to win on Sunday with Paddy Power: Serbia vs England Euro 2024 Free Bets
- Italy vs Albania: claim a £50 free bet builder bet on Saturday's game with Paddy Power
- Saturday's Euro 2024 shots, fouls and goalscorer predictions + get £40 in free bets with BetMGM
- Saturday's Euro 2024 treble: Back our 15-2 treble plus get £40 in Betfair free bets
- Euro 2024 betting offer: Get a 50-1 odds boost for England to wear a white shirt vs Serbia with Sky Bet
- Grab 40-1 boosted odds on England to win on Sunday with Paddy Power: Serbia vs England Euro 2024 Free Bets
- Italy vs Albania: claim a £50 free bet builder bet on Saturday's game with Paddy Power
- Saturday's Euro 2024 shots, fouls and goalscorer predictions + get £40 in free bets with BetMGM
- Saturday's Euro 2024 treble: Back our 15-2 treble plus get £40 in Betfair free bets