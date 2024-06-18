Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: back Portugal to win 2-0 vs Czech Republic at 6-1 odds and get a £60 free bet with BetMGM

Portugal were one of the best-backed teams in the build-up to Euro 2024 and the champions of eight years ago get their Group F campaign up and running against Czech Republic, with the fixture live on BBC One from 8pm on Tuesday.

Roberto Martinez's men were the only side to come through qualifying with a perfect record, having recorded ten wins from ten, and a star-studded squad featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias will be expected to outclass the Czechs.

Portugal vs Czech Republic : Correct-score prediction

Portugal to win 2-0 @6-1 with BetMGM

@6-1 with BetMGM Where to Watch: BBC One

Match Time & Stadium: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Tuesday June 18 at 8pm

This should be a smooth success for Portugal, who have a superb European Championship record having made at least the semi-final stage in four of their last six finals appearances. Martinez's men barely broke sweat in qualifying, winning all ten matches with 36 goals scored and only two conceded.

Many feel Portugal pose the biggest threat to tournament favourites England and France and they should be able to show why with a win to nil over Czech Republic, who are a well-organised outfit but lack firepower with Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick by some way their most valuable asset.

Portugal kept clean sheets in nine of their ten qualifying wins and their final two outings against Liechtenstein and Iceland finished 2-0, which makes plenty of appeal against a Czech Republic outfit who were beaten by the same scoreline when they met them in the Nations League this time two years ago.

Turkey vs Georgia: Correct-score prediction

Turkey to win 1- 0 @5.5-1 with BetMGM

@5.5-1 with BetMGM Where to Watch: BBC One

Match Time & Stadium: Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Tuesday June 18 at 5pm

Having lost all three matches when being considered lively outsiders at Euro 2020, Turkey will be desperate to make amends in Germany and they would probably happily settle for a low-scoring victory in their opening contest of Euro 2024 against major-tournament debutants Georgia.

Georgia were fortuitous qualifiers, having finished fourth in their qualifying group before advancing through the playoffs via the Nations League route, and they are extremely reliant on the services of their superstar, Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

If Turkey can keep him quiet then they are likely to halt Georgia and a 1-0 victory appeals as Turkey have netted more than once in only two of their last eight internationals.

Note that odds are accurate at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

