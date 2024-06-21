Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: back France to win 2-1 vs Netherlands and grab 50-1 for one or more goals to be scored during the match

Friday brings another three games from Euro 2024, and followers have another action-packed day ahead. The schedule boasts a top-of-the-bill battle between the Netherlands and France after Slovakia plays Ukraine and Poland meets Austria.

Keep reading as your content team at the Racing Post suggests a correct score in today’s games and provides a link to Betfair’s promotion.

Netherlands vs France : Correct-score prediction

France to win 2-1

Where to Watch: BBC One

Match Time & Stadium: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Friday June 21 at 8pm

The Netherlands vs France promises to be one of the standout games from the group stages and it’s certain to attract an army of neutrals. But which team will win the points and boost their chances of playing knockout football? We could see the eventual Euro 2024 champion emerge from this game.

The stats show these teams have met 30 times previously with France boasting 15 wins against 11 for the Netherlands and four draws. Half of the last four games have ended in 2-1 wins for France, and we’re happy to stick with that trend at decent odds.

Slovakia vs Ukraine: Correct-score prediction

Slovakia to win 2-0

Where to Watch: BBC One

Match Time & Stadium: Merker Spiel Arena , Dusseldorf, Friday June 21 at 2pm

Slovakia caused an upset on matchday one from Group E when beating Belgium 1-0 despite starting as the underdogs. Ukraine suffered a 3-0 loss to Romania, and we’re happy to back the form team. Take Slovakia to win 2-0 at generous odds.

Poland vs Austria: Correct-score prediction

Draw 1-1

Where to Watch: ITV

Match Time & Stadium: Olympiastadion , Berlin, Friday June 21 at 5pm

Neither side managed to win their opening game with Poland suffering late drama in a defeat to the Netherlands while Austria lost 1-0 to France despite Les Bleus dominating for most of the play. Back the draw at a nice price with Betfair.

