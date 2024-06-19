BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Euro 2024. You can grab your free bets here .

When to bet

Slovenia vs Serbia

ITV 1, Thursday 2pm

Denmark vs England

BBC One, Thursday 5pm

Spain vs Italy

ITV1, Thursday 8pm

Best bets

Andraz Sporar to score or register an assist

1pt 3-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Jude Bellingham to be fouled two or more times

3pts 5-6 Betfair, Paddy Power

Marc Cucurella to be shown a card

1pt 7-2 general

Player props preview

Slovenia vs Serbia

Slovenia’s front two of Andraz Sporar and Benjamin Sesko worked well in tandem in their 1-1 draw against Denmark and they could pose plenty of problems for Serbia’s back three in this Group C clash.

The Eagles’ defenders are not the most mobile and struggle to defend the ball in behind, which was how England’s only goal came about.

Expect Sesko to operate with his back to goal and between the lines while Sporar is likely to be the one to stretch the backline with runs in behind.

The former Middlesbrough man registered 0.8 expected goals and 0.2 expected assists in the opener against Denmark and could be in the thick of the action once again.

Sporar had three goals and three assists in seven qualifiers for this tournament and he looks overpriced to claim a goal or assist in this game.

The 3-1 makes plenty of appeal given he is priced up at 13-8 elsewhere.

Denmark vs England

Jude Bellingham attracted plenty of praise for his performance in England’s opening win over Serbia but one of his underrated talents is his ability to win free kicks.

Much like Jack Grealish, Bellingham is comfortable with the ball in tight areas and can draw fouls to relieve pressure.

The 20-year-old was fouled four times against Serbia and it was much the same for him at Real Madrid last season, where he averaged 2.80 fouls against per 90 minutes.

He was also fouled at least twice in three of the four qualifiers he featured in for Gareth Southgate’s men.

Against a combative midfield duo of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Morten Hjulmand, Bellingham could well be brought down with regularity once more.

Italy vs Spain

Marc Cucurella is given a licence to get forward for Spain but that could leave him vulnerable against a solid Italian forward line and he is fancied to go into the book.

The Chelsea defender was carded ten times in 20 Premier League starts last season and made two tackles and gave away a foul in Spain’s 3-0 win over Croatia.

This should be a competitive encounter between two teams who won their opening group game and Cucurella could attract the attention of the referee as a result.

Davide Frattesi and Giovanni Di Lorenzo are dangerous players on the right side of the Italian team and may cause problems for the left-back, particularly if he has overcommitted by going forward.

