When to bet
Scotland v Hungary
BBC One, Sunday 8pm
Switzerland v Germany
BBC Two, Sunday 8pm
Best bets
Callum McGregor to commit 2+ fouls
2pts 13-5 Betfair, Paddy Power
Attila Fiola to be shown a card
1pt 9-4 Betfair, Paddy Power
Jamal Musiala anytime goalscorer
2pts 13-5 bet365
Player props preview
Scotland vs Hungary
Scotland and Hungary go into their final group game knowing that at least one of them will be eliminated at the final whistle.
Hungary have to win to stand any chance of reaching the knockout stages after two defeats, while Scotland will finish third in Group A with a draw but realistically need to win to be one of the best-ranked third-placed teams.
That makes this a must-win affair and that could lead to a physical battle, so cards and fouls are worth considering in the player markets.
Scotland’s Callum McGregor committed two fouls in the opener against Germany and ended last season with ten fouls in four Premiership games for Celtic. McGregor somehow avoided a booking against Germany and is without a card so he is in a position to take one for the team if required, and at 13-5 to commit two or more fouls he looks a strong value play.
There are plenty of contenders in the card market and Attila Fiola looks a good option even as the favourite to pick up a booking.
Like McGregor, he hasn’t collected a card yet and doesn’t need to worry about a suspension for accumulated cautions. That gives him the freedom to embrace the physical side of the game and he likes to get stuck in when required, having committed five fouls during the tournament.
He has escaped further punishment so far but Fiola is no stranger to the referee’s notebook, having picked up four yellow cards and one red in just 12 games for Hungarian outfit Fehervar last season. He also has a fairly hefty 13 yellows and one sending-off in 55 appearances for his country, so take the 34-year-old to be carded.
Switzerland vs Germany
Germany attacker Jamal Musiala is one of the early frontrunners to be the tournament's top scorer after two goals in as many games and he may well continue his hot streak against Switzerland.
Musiala weighed in with ten goals in 24 Bundesliga games for Bayern Munich last season and has carried his fine club form into Euro 2024 with Germany.
The host nation have already qualified but still need to lock in top spot, so boss Julian Nagelsmann is likely to resist wholesale changes and Musiala looks likely to keep his starting spot.
The 21-year-old is averaging two shots per game in the tournament and has been clinical, scoring with exactly half of his attempts, so the in-form Musiala is the clear pick in the scorer market as Germany take on Switzerland in Frankfurt.
