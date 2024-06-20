Spain vs Italy betting offer: Get £60 in free bets for the game with BetMGM

Spain play Italy on Thursday evening at 8pm in the pick of this week’s Euro 2024 group games. The winner of this fixture will secure their place in the knockout stages and be in great shape to win the group. But which team will win?

Spain vs Italy preview

Spain and Italy both grabbed wins on the opening day of Group B. The sides are locked together on three points after one game played, and with just six more points left to play for each, the result of this game becomes crucial. Will the Spanish continue their 100 per cent record, or will Euro 2020 winners Italy show why they’re the defending champions?

Spain and Italy have played each other 22 times with ten draws, seven wins for Spain and five victories for Italy. The most recent clash produced a 2-1 win for the Spanish in the Uefa Nations League last year.

Spain vs Italy prediction

Spain to win and Both Teams to Score @15-4 with BetMGM

Thursday’s match promises to be a classic, and the eventual Euro 2024 winners could come from this group or even this game. Spain and Italy got off to winning starts - although Italy conceded a first-minute goal against Albania - and know a second win in two games would take them into the knockout stages. But which side will hold their nerve and claim the desired result?

Both teams have scored in each of the last three meetings between these nations and backing them both find the net for the fourth successive game is an option worth considering when you place your bets on the Spain vs Italy match at Euro 2024; and while both teams could end up securing the top two spots in the group stages given that Croatia is struggling for form, we do think that Spain may just be able to grab the game from the 2020 Euro Champions.

