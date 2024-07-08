BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Euro 2024. You can grab your free bets here .

When to bet

Spain v France

BBC One, Tuesday 8pm

Best bets

Aurelien Tchouameni to have two or more shots

2pts 13-8 bet365, Hills

Fabian Ruiz to register a goal or assist

1pt 9-2 Hills

Jesus Navas to be shown a card

1pt 9-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Spain vs France player props preview

France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has had more of the ball than any other French player at this year’s tournament when he has been on the pitch, registering 89.3 touches per game.

As a result of their struggles going forward, the Real Madrid man has often been reduced to pot shots from range.

At times it looks as though the midfielder is trying to recreate the famous goal from distance that he scored in the World Cup quarter-final against England.

Only two France players have had more shots than Tchouameni’s 11 and backing him to have two or more shots would have landed in all four of the games he has played. A repeat of that in Tuesday's semi-final looks well worth backing.

Dani Olmo’s performance from the bench against Germany rightly took plenty of plaudits but Fabian Ruiz has been more a consistent performer for Spain at this tournament.

The midfielder has two goals and two assists and also registered a goal and two assists in his five La Roja starts before the tournament so his performance levels are no flash in the pan.

The 9-2 about the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder having a goal or assist make plenty of appeal considering he is as short as 11-4 elsewhere.

Spain have undoubtedly been the best performers at this year’s European Championship but they have two big suspensions to deal with for Tuesday's semi-final against France, with Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand both absent.

Jesus Navas looks likely to replace the former at right-back and the 37-year-old may be targeted by France’s left flank of Theo Hernandez and Kylian Mbappe.

Navas was shown seven cards in 25 starts for Sevilla in La Liga last season and referee Slavko Vincicm who takes charge of this game, has already dished out nine cautions in his two matches at this tournament.

Veteran Navas looks overpriced to be shown a card.

