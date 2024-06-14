Spain vs Croatia prediction, betting tips and odds + get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet

Sky Bet are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Spain vs Croatia. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Spain vs Croatia

You can watch Spain vs Croatia in Group B at Euro 2024 at 5pm on Saturday, June 15, live on ITV1

Match prediction & best bet

Draw

1pt 12-5 general

Spain and Croatia's last two meetings, in the Euro 2020 round of 16 and last summer's Nations League final, both finished level after 90 minutes and another tight contest is likely in Berlin.

Spain vs Croatia predictions

Spain thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening group game at the 2022 World Cup but La Roja kick off their Euro 2024 campaign with a significantly tougher assignment.

Luis de la Fuente's men are favourites to win Group B but it promises to be an intriguing section as Spain face Croatia and Italy in their first two games before a matchday-three clash with outsiders Albania.

While Spain's World Cup campaign petered out after their stirring opening salvo against Los Ticos, 2018 runners-up Croatia reached the semi-finals after knocking out Japan and favourites Brazil on penalties.

They also won two shootouts during their run to the 2018 World Cup final but substitutes Lovro Majer and Bruno Petkovic missed their spot-kicks as Spain beat Croatia 5-4 on penalties in last summer's Nations League final.

That followed a goalless 120 minutes in Rotterdam and the draw looks a big runner when the teams meet in their Euro 2024 opener.

Spain needed extra-time to seal a dramatic 5-3 victory over Croatia in the round of 16 at Euro 2020 and they may struggle to take maximum points in Berlin.

Five of La Roja's six matches at the last Euros were level after 90 minutes, including their penalty-shootout semi-final defeat to Italy, who had just 35 per cent of possession.

Their lack of ruthlessness cost them at the World Cup, where they let slip leads to draw 1-1 with Germany and lose 2-1 to Japan in the group stage before going out on penalties against a dogged Morocco side.

Alvaro Morata is set to lead the line for Spain despite not starting regularly for Atletico Madrid in the second half of the season and De la Fuente has some big decisions to make elsewhere in his attacking unit.

Pedri scored twice in the 5-1 friendly win over Northern Ireland but had an injury-hit campaign for Barcelona while 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Dani Olmo and Mikel Oyarzabal, who scored four goals in Spain's last two friendlies, are jostling for places out wide.

Getting the balance right in midfield will be crucial against a settled Croatia side with Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic in the engine-room.

A lack of goals is, as ever, the main concern for Croatia, who scored only eight times in seven matches at the World Cup. Six of those came in a group win over Canada and the third-place playoff against Morocco and veteran Ivan Perisic is still the leading scorer in the squad.

They qualified unimpressively, losing 1-0 to Turkey and 2-1 to Wales last October. However, they have lost only four of their last 40 internationals in 90 minutes, beat Portugal 2-1 in a friendly last week and their tournament pedigree has to be respected.

Key stat

Six of Croatia's last ten matches at major tournaments have been 90-minute draws

Spain vs Croatia team news

Spain

Pedri should be fit enough to start in midfield alongside Rodri and either Fabian Ruiz or Mikel Merino. Nico Williams and Dani Olmo are competing to start on the left wing while 16-year-old Lamine Yamal should get the nod on the right.

Croatia

Ivan Perisic is still building up his match fitness after recovering from a knee injury so Lovro Majer and Andrej Kramaric should start on the flanks. Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol is expected to play at left-back.

Probable teams

Spain (4-3-3): Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Grimaldo; Merino, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Morata, Williams

Subs: Nacho, Olmo, Ruiz, Oyarzabal, Torres, Navas, Joselu

Croatia (4-3-3): Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Majer, Budimir, Kramaric

Subs: Sosa, Erlic, Perisic, Petkovic, Mario Pasalic, Ivanusec, Vlasic

Inside info

Spain

Star man Rodri

Top scorer Alvaro Morata

Penalty taker Rodri

Card magnet Rodri

Assist ace Pedri

Set-piece aerial threat Aymeric Laporte

Croatia

Star man Luka Modric

Top scorer Andrej Kramaric

Penalty taker Luka Modric

Card magnet Marcelo Brozovic

Assist ace Lovro Majer

Set-piece aerial threat Josko Gvardiol

Match info

Fifa rankings

Spain 8, Croatia 10

Venue

Olympiastadion, Berlin

Weather

Cloudy, 19C

Spain vs Croatia b et builder predictions

Under 3.5 goals

Last year's Nations League final was 0-0 after 120 minutes and Croatia's eight Euro 2024 qualifiers featured only 17 goals

Marcelo Brozovic to be shown a card

Croatia's midfield enforcer has been booked in three of his last seven internationals and amassed 44 yellow cards and two reds in his last five Serie A seasons for Inter

Rodri to have two or more shots

The Manchester City and Spain midfielder averaged 1.8 shots per game in the 2023-24 Premier League and scored two penalties in a March friendly against Brazil

Pays out at 8-1 with bet365

